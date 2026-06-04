A Nigerian doctor has gone viral on social media after sharing her challenging experience in the United Kingdom

In her emotional video, she disclosed why she had no choice but to leave the country and start afresh in Australia

Speaking further, she noted that giving up was never an option for her, and she considered her experience a blessing

A Nigerian doctor went viral on social media after she recounted a difficult period she endured while living in the United Kingdom.

The footage she posted drew attention as she explained the personal challenges that forced her to abandon her plans there and begin again elsewhere.

Doctor shares tough experience in UK. Photo credit: @tinahaneet/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Doctor leaves UK to Australia

She described the journey as painful yet necessary, and she insisted that giving up had never been considered at any point.

Instead, she chose to view every setback as a form of growth that would prove valuable later in life.

Identified on TikTok as @tinahaneet, she told viewers that she was a 29-year-old international medical graduate who had dedicated all her energy towards securing work as a doctor in the UK.

Despite her commitment and effort, she remained without employment for almost two years.

Faced with that prolonged period of rejection, she decided that she had no alternative except to leave the country and restart her career path in Australia.

She made it clear that this decision marked a return to the very beginning, as she would need to follow a new route to qualify and practise there.

She went on to explain that perseverance remained central to her outlook throughout the ordeal.

Nigerian doctor shares experience that made her leave UK to Australia. Photo credit: @tinahaneet/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

According to her, failure only occurred when a person stopped trying, and she refused to accept that outcome for herself.

She told her audience that her life felt rich because she treated every experience as a blessing, whether the benefit appeared immediately or only became clear with time.

She emphasised that as long as she remained alive, another opportunity to attempt things again would always exist.

The lady then addressed those watching and encouraged them to believe that it was never too late to gather strength and make another effort.

In her words:

"I am a 29 year old IMG doctor who gave all she had to work as a doctor in UK but hasn't been able to get a job in almost 2 years. Now I'm starting afresh from zero to begin a new pathway towards working as a doctor in Australia. Giving up is not an option. Failure only happens when we quit! My life is so rich that I count every experience a blessing either for now or in the future. As long as I have life, I have another opportunity to try again. If you’re reading this, I want you to know it’s never too late to pick yourself up and try again."

Reactions as doctor leaves UK to Australia

TikTok users reacted to her post in the comments section.

@Oyelo said:

"I am sorry about your situation. The NHS put is massively underfunded now."

@Dr•Vee said:

"I'm in the same position with God on our side we come out stronger."

@𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐲 said:

"Go to Australia. As long as there’s life, we keep making moves till we settle."

@BeckyEse reacted:

"My next move no midwife job in the Uk after nearly 2 years of Uk nmc pin."

@@threemusketeers-4life commented:

"I thought after Graduation you write exam and start work. God would perfect every that concerns you my dear."

@KIM said:

"Oh wow yeah sure life will knock me down soo many a times ,but see me get up every time, I have a lot to prove to God ,to Myself, Everyone who has ever believed in me."

@Ndu said:

"Sending all the loves and hugs bcus I understand the journey been there before. Just be positive diversify don’t focus on a particular location."

@TFH added:

"Do usmle know someone who didn’t get a medical job in Ireland whilst his friends were walking easily into jobs, he continued doing care work and did usmle which h he passed with flying colours by the time he got an A+ E job for 6 months he already had done step 2 ck in the end he work just a year and half in a+e and then matched in residency and completed training quicker than his peers who got jobs in uk and Ireland ahead of him. Now he’s an ICU professor and way financially ahead of his peers, delay is not denial. God knows best."

See the post below:

Oyinbo lady rejects job offer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a foreign lady (oyinbo) living in Nigeria who attended a job interview in Abuja shared her outcome and the offer she received.

She disclosed that she was disappointed with the pay for the job role, considering many factors like transportation and savings.

Source: Legit.ng