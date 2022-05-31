Former PDP stalwart, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has reacted to the presidential primaries of his former party

Senator Kalu who is now with the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) had positive words of appraisal for Governor Nyesom Wike who lost to Atiku Abubakar

He described Governor Wike as a tenacious and courageous man who fought gallantly despite the odds being against him

Following the conclusion of the much anticipated presidential primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former governor of Abia state, Orji Uzor has finally broken his silence on the outcome of the primaries.

No fewer than 767 delegates decided the fate of the presidential aspirants jostling for the ticket of the party.

Senator Orji Kalu in his note described Wike's performance as a courageous and tenacious effort. Photo: Senator Orji Uzor Kalu

Source: Facebook

How Atiku defeated Wike

Atiku emerged as the winner with a total of 371 votes, defeating other frontline contenders such as the Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state and former Senate President Bukola Saraki who polled 237 and 70 votes respectively.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Reacting to the outcome, Senator Orji Kalu reserved a special tribute to Governor Nyesome Wike for putting up a relentless performance.

According to Kalu via a Facebook post cited by Legit.ng, Senator Kalu described Wike’s performance as a courageous and tenacious effort.

He said:

“Even though I am a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, I must say that I'm proud of Governor Nyesom Wike's performance, tenacity and courage.

“Yes, he lost, but he fought gallantly. I congratulate and commend his doggedness at the just concluded PDP presidential primaries.”

While giving Wike a positive appraisal Senator Kalu described him as a winner for defying all odds to come second as he accompanied his social media comment with a picture of both of them together.

Tinubu sends strong message to Atiku as former VP wins PDP presidential primary

Meanwhile, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has congratulated former Vice President Atiku for emerging as the flag bearer of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 general elections.

Tinubu commended Atiku for his patriotism and commitment to Nigeria’s progress.

The APC presidential aspirant also congratulated the other contestants for the orderly and peaceful way they conducted themselves and for pledging to rally around the winner, in the true spirit of democratic sportsmanship.

Atiku lists 5 states where APC allegedly stole his votes in 2019

In another related development, Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku insisted that the 2019 presidential election which he lost to President Muhammadu Buhari was rigged.

The former VP made the allegation when he met with the party's delegates in Katsina state.

The Adamawa-born politician claimed the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) stole his result in five states.

Source: Legit.ng