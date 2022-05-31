A lot of politicians as well as prominent personalities are pleased with the presidential aspiration of the national leader of the ruling APC and presidential aspirant Bola Tinubu

Former Borno state deputy Governor, Alhaji Adamu Shettima Yuguda Dibal, has revealed what Tinubu did for democracy to thrive in Nigeria

According to the former leader, Tinubu disclosed with a level playing ground, Tinubu would win the APC presidential ticket

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Former Borno state Deputy Governor, Alhaji Adamu Shettima Yuguda Dibal has said that Tinubu possesses the qualities to become Nigeria's next president.

Alhaji Dibal in an interview with Vanguard disclosed that there is no aspirant than can match Tinubu's qualifications even in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He opined further that Tinbu has contributed more to the development of democracy than anybody contesting the primaries with him.

Alhaji Adamu Shettima Yuguda Dibal says Tinubu has all it takes to become Nigeria's next ruler. Photo credit: Yuguda Dibal Foundation for vulnerable and less privileges, Tinubu Media Office

Source: Facebook

He said:

"All we want is a free and fair election, which is our concern in the camp of Ashiwaju. There is nobody among all the current seekers of the office of the president that can match Tinubu. That is a fact. He has contributed more to the development of democracy than anybody contesting the primaries with him.

"He fought and stood for democracy. Tell me one that has done as much as Tinubu for democracy, none."

Dibal speaks about the APC primaries and Tinubu's chances of clinching the presidential ticket

Speaking further, Dibal said that given a level playing ground Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu would win the APC presidential ticket.

He affirmed:

"I am a Tinubu man through and through. I don’t have apologies for that.

We know his contribution to the merger called APC. If there is a reward system to say thank you, it would be to beg him to come and take over the ticket of the party, unopposed. But Asiwaju that I know is a democratic and party man. He would rather go into the contest.

"Some of us that are passionate about Tinubu is because of the qualities I just highlighted and many more that the public does not know.

"Given a level playing ground Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu would win the APC presidential ticket."

