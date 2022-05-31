The leadership of the ruling APC has been urged to give its presidential ticket to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

This call was made by the former minister of police affairs, Alhaji Abdul-Jelili Adesiyan, on Tuesday, May 22 said after Atiku emerged as the PDP flagbearer, Tinubu remains the only option

Meanwhile, Tinubu had thrown a challenge at the former vice president, saying he and his party will have to explain why Nigerians should give them another opportunity in 2023

Former minister of police affairs, Alhaji Abdul-Jelili Adesiyan, has advised the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to field the national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as its presidential candidate in order to remain in power beyond 2023.

The ex-minister gave the advice in a statement he sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, adding that Tinubu remains the only candidate who can defeat the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming general election.

After Atiku's emergence as PDP’s presidential candidate for 2023, the former minister urged VP Osinbajo and other aspirants to step down for Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: All Progressives Congress - APC

Source: Facebook

Former minister Adesiyan highlights his reasons

Now that Atiku had emerged as the PDP presidential candidate the only option left for APC is to field Asiwaju Hammed Tinubu for the following reasons;

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

1) A candidate from the south will spell doom for APC

I have had the singular honour of being in the National politics by my appointment as a federal minister in 2014 and it has exposed me to the thinking and behaviour of Northerners. They are very egocentric with the Islamic religion therefore bringing out a Christian from the South to face Atiku will spell doom for APC, they are too emotional with the Islamic religion.

2) Northerners are power-drunk

The northern Muslims love power, they need not be enlightened to have strong attachments to power, ordinary Okada rider of northern extraction in the south ride on his bicycle with pride and false attachments of being in power.

3) Tinubu remains the only option - Adesiyan reveals

The only aspirant average northerner respect in the North from the south is Ahmed Tinubu just as much as they respect MKO Abiola those days because they know he commands a lot of respect from Southwest and even south as a whole, No wonder he used influences to enthrone President Muhammad Buhari after four attempts to be President and to that end they may want to repay him back.

4) Monetization of politics

Another reason and very important is the monetization of politics. Tinubu is the only one who can match Atiku with his money and he is to the best of my knowledge the only one; people of wealth can donate to because they know he can win.

Am not writing this piece out of sentiments, I am not in any of Tinubu's support groups or been seen to be canvassing for him. These are borne out of facts as I see it.

I want the APC to win the election.

If the Southern aspirant is not fielded against the northern aspirant in 2023 it may as well be the end of Nigeria.

Adesiyan called on VP Osinbajo and other aspirants to step down for Tinubu

Am calling on Professor Yemi Osibajo, Senator Amosu, Dr Fayemi, Rotimi Amechi and the rest of them to step down for Tinubu as the majority of northern aspirants did for Atiku in PDP on Friday, May 27.

It is a path of honour and we will all respect you for it.

2023: Tinubu begs APC delegates for vote, says he is willing to serve

In another development, APC presidential aspirant, Bola Ahmed has reiterated his will and commitment to serve Nigeria if given the mandate.

Tinubu who met with Ondo state APC delegates appealed and solicited their support at the primary election.

Meanwhile, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu who received Tinubu in Akure stressed that Nigeria's next president should be from the south.

Source: Legit.ng