APC presidential aspirant, Bola Ahmed has reiterated his will and commitment to serve Nigeria if given the mandate

Tinubu who met with Ondo state APC delegates appealed and solicited their support at the primary election

Meanwhile, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu who received Tinubu in Akure stressed that Nigeria's next president should be from the south

Ondo, Akure - Presidential hopeful under the flagship of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appealed to party delegates to cast their votes for him at the party’s presidential primaries, Vanguard newspaper reports.

Tinubu made this known recently during his visit to Ondo state to meet with APC delegates in preparations for the presidential primary election.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and Bola Tinubu waved at supporters at the Akure Airport in Ondo state. Photo: Rotimi Akeredolu Aketi

Source: Facebook

As gathered by Legit.ng, the former Lagos state governor stated that he is not running for the presidency for financial gains, rather he is driven by his passion and love to serve the country and ensure development across all sectors.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“My running is not because I need pockets of money; that has passed. I am running because of my love for the country, my people, commitment to development, and giving value to education and a better future for our children.

“I’m a better thinker and a better doer. I want to be delegated to distinguish us and separate us like a dip of kerosene on top of the water.”

2023: I can repeat my feat in Lagos if given mandate, says Tinubu

Tinubu went further to say he has been an agent of development before now making reference to his time in Lagos as he gave credence to his revenue-generating milestone while he was the governor of Lagos state from 1999 to 2007.

He said:

“I, Bola Tinubu, am the sole runner. I know the way, I have seen it. I did it in Lagos. I turned the IGR around. The state is now a reference point. I’ll rebuild and unite, and develop Nigeria. We’ll use our diversity for prosperity rather than division.”

He pledged that he will serve the country with absolute commitment and diligence if given the opportunity to become president.

Tinubu however down played talks about his health and capacity stating that he is not looking for a wrestling job.

He said:

“When they talk about my health, I tell them, I’m not looking for a wrestling job, I don’t want to beat Ronaldo

“I’m ready to serve Nigeria and I promise that Nigeria will see prosperity and performance because I have done it before.”

APC primary: Governor Akeredolu harps on zoning to south

Also speaking at the meeting with delegates, Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu reiterated his stance for the next president of Nigeria to come from the southern region.

Akeredolu prior to the heat of the presidential primary preparation have always championed the conversation for a southern president.

He became one of those who initiated the idea of the southern governor’s forum which held its first meeting last year in Lagos state to deliberate on incessant security issues in the issue and also other political matters.

2023: Governor Akeredolu says any party with northern candidate will lose

Recall that in an earlier report by Legit.ng, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu predicted that any political party that fields a northern presidential candidate in 2023 will lose.

The Ondo state governor and his colleagues in the Southern Governors Forum had earlier advocated for power shift to the south.

Akeredolu, a former chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association says there are people who are qualified to be president in the south-south, southeast, and southwest.

PDP warned against fielding northern presidential candidate in 2023

In a related development, the PDP has been warned against fielding a presidential candidate from northern Nigeria in 2023.

A political advocacy group, Reset Nigeria, made the call in a statement issued on Monday, January 14, and sent to Legit.ng.

The group said the PDP risks mass exodus of members and extinction if it fails to field a presidential candidate from southern Nigeria in line with the idea of a rotational presidency between the north and the south.

Source: Legit.ng