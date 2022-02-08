Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has predicted that any political party that fields a northern presidential candidate in 2023 will lose

The Ondo state governor and his colleagues in the Southern Governors Forum had earlier advocated for power shift to the south

Akeredolu, a former chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association says there are people who are qualified to be president in the south-south, southeast, and southwest

Akure - Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum and Ondo state governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Tuesday, February 8 warned that any political party that fields a northern candidate in the 2023 presidential election will lose.

Governor Akeredolu disclosed that governors in the southern part of the country under the auspices of the Southern Governors Forum are determined to ensure that the next president comes from the south.

Governor Akeredolu is of the opinion that power should shift to the south in 2023. Photo credit: Ondo state government

Source: Facebook

The governor made the comment when he received members of a group, Power Rotation Movement, led by the chairman, Dr Pogu Bitrus, who also doubles as the chairman, Middle Belt Forum.

Other members of the group include the Co-chair, Rtd. General Collins Ihekire, representing the Ohaneze Ndigbo; National Organising Secretary of Afenifere, Abagun Kole Omololu; representative of Yoruba Council of Elders, Hon. Ayodele Oni among others.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Governor Akeredolu, who said those pushing against the power rotation in the country are tinkering with the existence of Nigeria, added that he believes in one fair and equitable Nigeria.

He commended the group for its approach by involving youths in galvanizing support and votes ahead of the 2023 election.

His words:

"In about two or three meetings, we have come out and declared that power must move to the south.

“Only a party that is determined to lose will field a northern candidate. You are now a movement of members of political parties coming together. What we stand for is fair and equitable power rotation. The only thing fair is that after 8 years in the north, it should come to the south.

“Some of us believe in one Nigeria that’s fair and equitable. We have a reason for it and it can be defended. Some people have argued that the presidency should be based on competence. Are they saying there are no competent ones in the south?

“My brother governors from the south, all of us are determined. Whosoever we pick, for as long as it is south, we will support him. We are saying the president must come from the south. There are people who merit it in the south-south, southeast, and southwest.

“I also support your approach. If you are able to mobilize the youth and do not allow the election to be rigged, then we will win. You should also get our women to support us.”

Earlier, Dr. Bitrus, explained to the governor that the movement is passionate about power rotation to the south.

PDP warned against fielding northern presidential candidate in 2023

In a related development, the PDP has been warned against fielding a presidential candidate from northern Nigeria in 2023.

A political advocacy group, Reset Nigeria, made the call in a statement issued on Monday, January 14, and sent to Legit.ng.

The group said the PDP risks mass exodus of members and extinction if it fails to field a presidential candidate from southern Nigeria in line with the idea of a rotational presidency between the north and the south.

Governor Udom Emmanuel asked to run for 2023 presidency

Meanwhile, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has been asked to contest the 2023 presidential election in order to replicate his industrialization policy at the national level.

The demand was made by some listeners of the popular Brekete Family Radio Live Talk Show in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The demand by the Nigerians was made after Governor Emmanuel spoke on his achievements in the last six years and on the state of the nation.

Source: Legit.ng