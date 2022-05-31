Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress has reportedly vowed not to step down for any candidate

The APC presidential candidate was reported to have made this known when he appeared before the presidential screening panel of the party

He was said to have told members of the presidential screening panel that he won’t agree to a consensus under any circumstance

Bola Tinubu has reportedly insisted that he will not step down for any preferred candidate.

The frontline aspirant on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was said to have made this known when he appeared before the party’s presidential screening committee.

Leadership newspaper claims Tinubu made this known right before the committee that he won’t agree to a consensus under any circumstance.

This claim by the newspaper however cannot be verified as the committee did not allow journalists inside the screening venue.

The APC national leader was among the twelve presidential aspirants screened yesterday by the party in camera.

Tinubu insisted that he will never step down for any preferred candidate. The Cable.

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The twelve presidential aspirants screened so far include Tinubu; minister of Transportatation, Rotimi Amaechi; Jigawa State governor, Abubakar Badaru; former Senate president, Ken Nnamani; former minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajuiba, former governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun; fiery Lagos cleric and former vice presidential candidate to Muhammadu Buhari in 2011, Pastor Tunde Bakare.

Others are Ebonyi state governor, Dave Umahi; former Zamfara State governor, Ahmed Sani Yerima; Senator Ajayi Boroffice; the only female aspirant, Barr (Mrs) Uju Kennedy Ohnenye, and Pastor Nicholas Felix Nwagbo.

Why I am fit to be president: APC panel reportedly impressed with Tinubu's knowledge of economy, others

Meanwhile, Bola Tinubu, who on Monday, May 30, appeared before the party’s screening panel has reportedly impressed the panelist during his session.

The screening committee, chaired by John Oyegun, were impressed with the way and manner Tinubu answered and provided insight into many of the questions asked.

This was disclosed in a statement by Bayo Adenuga, spokesman of the Tinubu campaign organisation. He said when he appeared before the panel, the former Lagos governor highlighted his achievements and why he is fit to be president.

Source: Legit.ng