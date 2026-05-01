A graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has taken to social media to share her experience

The young lady mentioned what happened that made her vow not to read any of her books ever again

Despite the setbacks and issues with her results, she revealed the grade she finished with at the university

A graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) who always underestimated herself has trended on social media after she graduated with a first-class degree.

The young lady explained that she never saw herself as a brilliant person, as she only wanted to pass her courses without worrying about carryovers.

Graduate who gave up on reading shares final result, many react. Photo Source: Tiktok/21st_styling

Source: TikTok

Graduate of University of Lagos trends online

@21st_styling added that there was a time she experienced difficulty with her results, which made her unhappy, and she vowed never to read again. However, she did not keep to that promise, as she returned to the library not long after.

GSS statement:

"Graduating with FIRST CLASS HONOURS feels so unreal. I’m not the most intelligent or brilliant person, but all I can say is that my hard work and God’s grace in my life paid off. When I gained admission into this school, all I wanted was to pass without carryover because I was tired of reading 🤣."

"Then UNILAG decided to show me pepper with my results, which made me mad, and I told myself I would not carry a book again, but guess who went to the library when the semester started again 😂. I remember signing out when I heard this girl talking to her friends about me, saying she always saw me at the library."

Lady who vowed not to read books again reveals final UNILAG result. Photo Source: Tiktok/21st_styling

Source: TikTok

Despite always underestimating herself, she explained that God continued to show her reasons why she shouldn’t, and despite her bad days, she graduated with a first-class degree.

She wrote in her TikTok post:

"I have always underestimated myself, but God keeps showing me evidence of why I shouldn’t. This journey has made me laugh, feel sad, and cry, but I’m so happy for the friends God placed in my life during this period. Congratulations, Abosede."

Reactions as UNILAG graduate bags first class

Temmy cutie noted:

"Thanks for reminding to go carry my book again because my school is after my life😢 Congratulations ma🎉🎊Am super proud of you."

Meggy wrote:

"Life in school is so hard am also striving everyday in school read day and night I tap ur blessings that my struggle paids off one day in Jesus name Amen."

KEJI noted:

"See me wey just enter I don Dey tire. congratulations ma this is a sign to work harder."

Beewitmee said:

"Congratulations babes …..please where did you get your suit?"

Rose Signature | Luxury Finds address:

"4th and 5th slide😩🥰CONGRATULATIONS DEAR, to think i said the same thing you said when i was in school i was like i no promise anybody first class my own na too graduate without carryover guess what i had my ever first and only carryover in 200 level first semester i rewrote the exams and passed… I graduated with a 2:1 In the department of Accounting, no be say i no fit do the first class o but i didn’t put my mind to it, what I’m I trying to say, with determination, consistency you are configured to do big things and do them excellently well, just imagine i had said in getting that first class degree i would have gotten it if i had put my mind to it."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Lagos (UNILAG) graduate has gone viral after sharing her academic journey and final CGPA on social media.

The young lady said she was not happy with her results in the 100 level and 200 level, but she kept pushing and finished with a Second Class Upper (4.18 CGPA).

COOU Graduate emerges best student in faculty

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian lady, Ifiora Uche, graduated as the best student in the Faculty of Natural Sciences at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU).

She finished her four-year programme with a 4.82 CGPA. According to her, the journey was not easy, but she stayed focused throughout her studies. She also revealed that she recorded a perfect 5.0 GPA in three consecutive semesters during her time in school.

Source: Legit.ng