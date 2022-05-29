APC national leader Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reacted to former VP Atiku Abubakar's victory at the PDP presidential primary

Tinubu who is also a presidential aspirant of the APC platform said he looks forward to squaring up with Atiku as a worthy opponent in the 2023 elections

The APC leader, however, said the PDP and its presidential candidate will have to explain why Nigerians should give them another opportunity after squandering 16 years

FCT, Abuja - Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for emerging as the flag bearer of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 general elections.

Atiku secured the highest votes at the primary election conducted at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Saturday, May 28.

Tinubu commended Atiku for his patriotism and commitment to Nigeria’s progress. He also congratulated the other contestants for the orderly and peaceful way they conducted themselves and for pledging to rally round the winner, in the true spirit of democratic sportsmanship.

2023 elections: I expect you to be my worthy opponent, Tinubu tells Atiku

Meanwhile, Tinubu said he expected Atiku who was also the 2019 presidential candidate of the PDP to be his worthy opponent, by the Grace of God and the support of APC delegates, in the coming 2023 president election.

The former Lagos governor said Atiku’s victory didn’t come as a surprise to Nigerians because of his vast experience as a statesman and veteran of many presidential contests from 1993, Daily Trust reported.

He added that the coming election should be about issues that will improve the quality of life of Nigerians; bring peace, progress, political stability and solve myriad of sociopolitical challenges and insecurity currently facing the country.

His words:

“I welcome the victory of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the just concluded primary. I look forward to squaring up with him as a worthy opponent in the coming election. I have known the former Vice President as a formidable politician and a patriot who believes in the unity and progress of our dear country.

“As we move further into the election season, I charge the PDP presidential candidate and all political actors across Party lines that we should make this election season one that is devoid of bitterness, rancour and strife.

“We should make our campaigns peaceful and issue based. Election season should be a festival of ideas that will uplift our country and improve the living condition of all our people.

“Unfortunately for the PDP, its candidate will be burdened to explain why Nigerians should give it another opportunity, after squandering 16 years at the central government, without much to show.

“Nigerians are yet to forget the national ruin and mismanagement of our country for 16 years by successive PDP administration and this bad memory will dog the campaign of the PDP Candidate

“Nevertheless, I once again congratulate our former Vice President for his victory in his party’s primary.”

