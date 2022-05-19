Ahead of the PDP's presidential primaries, former VP Atiku Abubakar has urged the party's delegates to vote for him

The former vice president while addressing delegates alleged that the ruling APC stole his votes in Katsina and four other states in the 2019 presidential election

Atiku also listed five key areas he will focus on if elected as president of Nigeria in the next general elections

Katsina - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has insisted that the 2019 presidential election which he lost to President Muhammadu Buhari was rigged.

According to Vanguard, Atiku who is contesting again for the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made the allegation when he met with the party's delegates in Katsina state.

Atiku woos PDP delegates ahead of the party's presidential primaries, claims APC stole his Katsina votes in the 2019 presidential election. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

The Adamawa-born politician claimed the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) stole his result in five states, namely:

Katsina Kano Kaduna Borno Yobe

Don't allow my votes to be stolen in 2023, Atiku tells Katsina delegates

Even though Atiku is yet to clinch the 2023 presidential ticket of the PDP, he urged the Katsina delegates not to allow his votes to be stolen again in the next elections.

He pleaded with the party’s delegates to stand with him and not abandon him in the forthcoming presidential primaries.

"In the 2019 general elections, Katsina state was among the states where APC rigged the election results. They also stole our results in four other states: Kano, Kaduna, Borno and Yobe.

"So, I am thanking the people of katsina State for supporting PDP and I hope this time around you will not allow them to steal your vote," he said.

The former vice president also noted that the Katsina people have always supported him, adding he was initiated into politics and trained by the people of the northwestern state.

Atiku lists five focus areas

If elected in 2023, Atiku told the Katsina delegates that listed five key areas he will focus on.

He promised to unify Nigerians, restore security, law and order while ensuring that every citizen has a sense of belonging.

Atiku also promised to revamp the economy and tackle the problems in the Nigeria educational sector, describing Buhari’s government as insensitive to the closures of universities across the country.

I’m a victim of electoral fraud, Atiku alleges again in another meeting

Meanwhile, Atiku in another forum vented his heartaches while reminiscing on the 2019 presidential polls he lost to President Muhammadu Buhari.

He claimed he was a victim of electoral fraud and that the ruling party used its power to rob him of his mandate in 2019.

The former vice president made the allegation on Tuesday, May 17 in a meeting with Kaduna PDP delegates at the party’s secretariat.

Source: Legit.ng