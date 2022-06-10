Governor Hope Uzodimma has congratulated Bola Tinubu on his emergence as presidential candidate of APC for the 2023 general election

He said that by Tinubu’s victory, the party had once again demonstrated to Nigerians that APC was dedicated and committed to the tenets of democracy

The Imo state governor also appealed to supporters in Imo and across southeast to support Tinubu to emerge as the president of the country

Governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma, has called on all the people of southeast to support the All Progressive Congress (APC) and vote for the party's presidential candidate in the forthcoming general election.

The governor made this call in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Friday, June 10.

Governor Hope Uzodimma has congratulated Bola Tinubu on his emergence as presidential candidate of APC. Photo: Segun Adeniyi

Source: UGC

Uzodimma who praised President Muhammadu Buhari for overseeing such a credible primary id the time has come for party members to close ranks and ensure that the party's presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is elected by Nigerians in 2023.

His statement read in part:

"On behalf of the government and good people of Imo state, I heartily congratulate His Excellency the Former Governor of Lagos state Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, Jagaban Borgu on his victory at the just concluded Presidential primaries and his emergence as the Flag bearer and Presidential candidate of our great party the ruling All progressives congress for the Forthcoming 2023 Presidential Elections.

"By this Victory, our great party has once again demonstrated to Nigerians that the APC is dedicated and committed to the tenets of democracy and upholding all democratic principles by conducting a free, fair and credible primaries that brought in His Excellency Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

"This victory has also reiterated and demonstrated the strength, tenacity, experience, credibility and integrity of our Flag bearer Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu who is one of the founding members of our great party, and no doubt his huge support and contributions to the growth and development of our party the APC and the Nation’s democracy over the years cannot be overemphasized.

"With this Victory, we are confident that the APC will definitely cruise to victory in the 2023 Presidential elections and other elections at all levels. I therefore call on all our party supporters in Imo state, South east and across the country to come together irrespective differences and support His Excellency Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu to emerge the next President of our dear country as his wealth of experience, doggedness and sincerity of purpose is needed to move our country forward at this time."

APC Primary: Why I supported Osinbajo against Bola Tinubu, Lawyer gives reasons

Meanwhile, Dr. Kayode Ajulo has urged presidential candidates across political party to study the speeches of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

He said his decision to support Vice President Osinbajo was born out of personal conviction, trust in capacity and his pedigree to deliver good governance to Nigerians, and not influenced by financial gains.

He said:

“As the Convener of The Progressive Lawyer for PYO, I think this should be on records that we run our campaigns and advocacy from my personal resources and never took financial support from any quarter. That was a worthy sacrifice a patriotic citizen must make if he/she believes in the prosperity of his country. I am proud of this and I will gladly do it if the opportunity arises again."

Source: Legit.ng