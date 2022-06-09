President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, June 9, received Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Presidential Villa.

The APC flagbearer was at the Presidential Villa in Abuja to meet with the president alongside the governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the managing director and Chief Executive Officer of Oando Plc, Wale Tinubu.

Bola Tinubu was at the Presidential Villa with Babajide Sanwo-Olu to visit Buhari. Photo: Bashir Ahmad

Source: Twitter

The visit by the trio was made public in a tweet shared by the personal assistant to President Buhari on new media, Bashir Ahmad at 9.55 pm on Thursday, June 9.

President Buhari writes letter to APC governors across Nigeria

President Buhari had earlier said that the APC presidential primary was peacefully conducted by the party.

The president said this in a letter addressed to the APC governors across the country.

His words:

"Today, as a patriotic APC member and stakeholder, I trust that you will come together to work with our candidate to win the 2023 elections.

‘‘In the past 7 years in government, we have achieved a lot. However, we have a lot more to do. The APC project is far from over and we need all of you to come together to ensure our progressive journey to peace and prosperity is sustained."

Source: Legit.ng