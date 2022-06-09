Reactions continue to trail the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the APC presidential candidate

The deputy national publicity secretary of the APC, Hon. Yakubu Murtala Ajaka has joined in congratulating Tinubu

He said Tinubu's victory is a testament to his investment in raising leaders across the nook and cranny of Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - The deputy national publicity secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Hon. Yakubu Murtala Ajaka has described the recent victory of the party's presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as well deserved.

Hon Ajaku stated that the victory of the former Lagos state governor is a reward for his many years of investment put into building men and raising leaders across Nigeria.

Hon. Ajaka says Tinubu's victory is a reward for years of investment. Photo credit: Murtala Yakubu Ajaka Support Team

Source: Facebook

He expressed confidence that millions of Nigerians who appreciate Tinubu's enormous contribution to nation-building and believe in his ability to transform Nigeria into a more prosperous nation, will rally round him during the electioneering campaign and eventually vote for him enmasse.

The former Lagos state governor emerged victorious at the just-concluded special convention of APC to elect its presidential candidate.

In a congratulatory message released on Thursday, June 9 in Abuja and seen by Legit.ng, the APC deputy spokesperson hailed Tinubu, saying:

"Your emergence is a testament to your sagacity as a person, your astuteness as a politician, and your doggedness in pursuing your ideals."

According to Ajaka, Nigerians can't wait to show Tinubu massive support during the 2023 presidential campaign.

His words:

"I join the multitude of your supporters to celebrate with you and congratulate you on the no-mean feat you achieved, emerging as the standard-bearer of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC)to the 2023 presidential elections.

"Your victory is a deserved reward for the many years of investment you have put into building men and raising leaders across Nigeria.

"As we look forward with excitement to the commencement of campaigns, I have no doubt that the millions of Nigerians who appreciate your enormous contribution to nation-building, and believe in your ability to transform Nigeria into a more prosperous nation, will rally round you to massively support you and our party to victory in February’s election."

APC presidential primary: Tinubu floors Osinbajo, Lawan, Amaechi, others

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Tinubu on Wednesday, June 8, emerged as the winner of the APC's presidential primary held at Eagle Square, Abuja.

In a stiff contest, the former Lagos state governor floored his challengers, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Rotimi Amaechi, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, and others.

From the votes sorted and counted, Tinubu claimed 1, 271 votes, while his closest challenger, Rotimi Amaechi, polled 316.

APC presidential primary: Osinbajo’s campaign spokesperson hails Tinubu

Meanwhile, Richard Akinnola, the spokesman of the Yemi Osinbajo Campaign Organisation, has congratulated Tinubu on his victory at the APC presidential primary.

Akinnola in a statement shared on Facebook on Wednesday, June 8, congratulated Tinubu and described him as the presumed winner of the election.

He also stated that he has no regrets working for Vice President Osinbajo.

Source: Legit.ng