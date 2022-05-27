Again, Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar have been tipped to secure the presidential tickets of their respective party

Many political pundits have forecasted the duo heading to the presidential polls in 2023 as firm favourites

Similarly, former minister for works to former President Olusegun Obasanjo thinks the duo will be difficult to beat at primaries

Former minister of works, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe has revealed why presidential aspirants, Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) cannot lose a primary election.

As reported by the Vanguard newspaper, the APC stalwart outlined two major reasons that will play out as a huge factor in their success in the primaries.

Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe thinks Tinubu and Atiku have invested a lot in their respective party. Photo: Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe

Source: UGC

Ogunlewe cited their investment in the political structure of Nigeria over the years, especially in their respective party as a huge factor.

New electoral act favours Atiku, Tinubu - Ogunlewe

As gathered by Legit.ng Ogunlewe stated that with the provision of statutory delegates in the new Electoral Act, it is now much easier for the duo to influence support to their camp.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said:

“If you check the 2010 Electoral Act, Section 76 (7), is similar to the final material with Section 84 (8) of 2022, so there was no need for them to panic. This clause has been existing there, but they make things easier now that we have a smaller number of delegates to contain lists.

“And who is going to control these delegates? The governors, so it’s left for these other overnight aspirants, who don’t even know how a governor got there in the first instance; how the structure of the party was established, and then you now go to the primary and say you want to contest. How?”

Both have invested a lot in their party

He further made reference to Tinubu stating that the former Lagos state governor has invested a lot in the APC structure as well as playing a pivotal role in the prominence of the party.

Ogunlewe also cited the norm of politicians paying homage and gratitude to their mentor who has one way or the other invested in them.

He said:

“As governors, as national and state assemblies members, as councillors, as chairman of councils, if you didn’t invest in them, how do you now believe they will ever listen to you? So, it’s a difficult assignment.”

“If you’re interested to be a president, it’s a 10-year programme, ten years of investment, thorough investment in the party you belong to so that members of the party will know you and believe in you and vote for you. If not, overnight campaigns will not do any good. You’ll just fail.”

When asked if Tinubu might likely defect from the APC if eventually, he loses out of the presidential ticket of the party Ogunlewe simply said Tinubu is not going to lose.

He said:

“I don’t think Tinubu could ever lose. If you look at the Southwest, Lagos is 100 percent; Osun is 100 percent; Ondo is 100 percent; Oyo, we share; Ogun we share, so where is the deficiency?”

Jonathan cleared to contest 2023 presidency

In another development, the fate of former President Goodluck Jonathan would be decided today, two days before the presidential primary of the ruling APC.

The move to include Jonathan in the race according to reports was partly responsible for the much-postponed screening of APC presidential aspirants.

Meanwhile, the presidential primary of the ruling party would is scheduled to hold on Sunday, May 29, 2022.

APC chairman reacts to consensus rumours

Meanwhile, in another report, the chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu said only God can determine the flag bearer of the APC.

He made this known on Wednesday, May 25, when he ruled out the consensus option for the party presidential primaries.

Adamu noted that all presidential aspirants on the platform of the party will be allowed to contest at the primary.

Source: Legit.ng