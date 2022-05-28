The Sokoto state Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Bukola Saraki have rejected the consensus arrangement of the PDP

The three major northern aspirants are in a race to clinch the PDP's presidential ticket at the ongoing primary of the party

Meanwhile, the fate of the aspirants would be decided today as the opposition party would pick its flagbearer to contend with other candidates of other parties for the 2023 general election in a bid to become Nigeria's next leader

A meeting which ended in the early hours of Saturday, May 28, among key leaders of PDP from the North failed to broker a consensus deal, Daily Trust reports.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President Bukola Saraki and Governors Aminu Tambuwal and Bala Mohammed declined to burge to the elders’ request to step down and endorse one of them.

Only former bank chief Mohammed Hayatu-Deen agreed to withdraw.

Atiku, Saraki, Tambuwal and others differ on consensus talk and insist on participation. Photo credit: Official Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Party last leaders are said to be making frantic efforts for the key aspirants to put forward a united front in the face of the imminent possibility of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers clinching the ticket.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

A source familiar with the late-night meeting said:

“A lot of them don’t believe Wike can win the general election but as it is it is almost clear that he can coast to victory if the northern candidates didn’t close their ranks."

The aspirants slug it out

Meanwhile, delegates and party officials have started trooping into the MKO Abiola Stadium, venue of the Presidential primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The posters of some of the main contenders Tambuwal, Mohammed, Saraki are competing for space at the venue.

Even though he has withdrawn from the race, the campaign posters of ex-investment banker Muhammed Hayatu-Deen is also visible around the arena.

Legit.ng gathered that the convention proper is billed for 4:00 pm even though there had not been any official information to that effect.

The aspirants are also said to be engaged in last-minute horse-trading and consultation with other aspirants and delegates with the hope that the pendulum will swing their way.

Presidential Primaries: PDP holds emergency meeting, considers postponement of convention

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has convened an emergency meeting of its National Working Committee in a bid to examine urgent issues arising, including the likelihood of rescheduling its national convention slated for today.

It was reported that the NWC meeting, which is currently underway in Abuja, is anticipated to deal with issues around the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend the deadline for the conclusion of party primaries across the country.

INEC extends party primaries

INEC had, in a statement on Friday night, explained how it was urged by the council of political parties to extend the time for primaries following outstanding issues emanating from the exercise across the country. The decision made way to shift the primaries’ deadline from June 3 to June 9.

PDP governorship aspirant withdraws from race demands refund of nomination fee

In another development, a governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party on Tuesday, May 24, said that he is withdrawing from the race.

Ambassador Wilfred Bonse also called on the leadership of the opposition party to refund the full money he used to purchase both the governorship nomination and expression of interest forms.

According to the aspirant, he was never given a fair opportunity to participate in the party's primary election.

Source: Legit.ng