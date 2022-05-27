The fate of former President Goodluck Jonathan would be decided today, two days before the presidential primary of the ruling APC

The move to include Jonathan in the race according to reports was partly responsible for the much-postponed screening of APC presidential aspirants

Meanwhile, the presidential primary of the ruling party would is scheduled to hold on Sunday, May 29, 2022

A Federal High Court in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state, will on Friday, May 27, rule on the eligibility of former President Goodluck Jonathan to contest the presidential election.

The Punch reports, on Thursday, May 26, that the presidency cabal led by the President’s influential nephew, Mamman Daura, had thrown its weight behind Jonathan.

This is coming at a time the All Progressives Congress (APC) granted the former president a waiver to contest.

Jonathan gets a waiver

On Thursday evening, one of Jonathan’s aides affirmed that the road is now fully clear, we give God the glory.

Another source disclosed that GEJ has finally been given the waiver, he will contest on Sunday.

The court proceedings

In an origination summons filed by Andy Solomon and Idibiye Abraham, the plaintiffs are seeking an order of the court stating that Jonathan is not affected by the fourth alteration to the constitution barring Vice-Presidents who succeed their principals from serving more than one full term.

In the suit marked FHC/YNG/CS/86/2022 which is before Justice Isa Dashen, the APC, Jonathan and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are listed as defendants.

Apparently in a haste to ensure that judgment is delivered before the APC primary which is slated for Sunday, May 29, the plaintiffs requested an accelerated hearing via a motion ex parte.

The court granted an accelerated hearing of the suit “having regard to the nature of the suit and the reliefs sought therein.”

The court also directed the respondents to be served with the enrolment order alongside the originating summons and the defendants to file their responses.

