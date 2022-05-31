Reality star Pere Egbi has stirred reactions on social media after sharing his thoughts on top players in the forthcoming 2023 general elections

According to the BBNaija star, Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu shouldn’t be on the list of people considering the idea to rule Nigeria

Pere went on to share a lengthy thread where he lamented the state of the nation and how incoming leaders should do better than their predecessors

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star, Pere Egbi, has joined the growing number of celebrities who have been vocal about the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Taking to his Twitter page, the reality star made a strong case against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu.

BBNaija's Pere shares thoughts on 2023 elections. Photo: @preregbiofficial/@wakaatitv

Source: Instagram

For Egbi, the two individuals should not be on the list of those considering becoming president of Nigeria.

The BBNaija star wrote:

"So many people who shouldn’t be president of Nigeria. Atiku and Tinbubu are on that list. We can do better than these two."

See a screenshot of his tweet below:

Pere laments the state of the nation

In a Twitter thread, the reality star pointed out his strong dislike for leaders in the country who have failed to make a change when they had the opportunity to do so.

Pere noted that he stayed back in Nigeria for 24 years before relocating to the US and as such, has seen enough to have a grasp of issues in the country.

According to the entertainer, average Nigerians are at the receiving end of the failed system.

Pere added that though he isn’t actively supporting any candidate, if the ones being paraded are the only available options, then everyone will have to find a way to work together for the greater good.

See his tweets below:

A different portion of Pere's tweets saw him urging incoming leaders to do better than their predecessors.

More tweets are below:

Social media users react

didi.boujee_ said:

"Pere wasn't capping tho. We don too suffer for this country, another 8 years from either of them won't be palatable at all."

makas_bestie said:

"Perfectly said."

mary._.adeleyee said:

"Honestly speaking because once’s they enter the position everywhere we just tiet."

Shehu Sani advises Atiku on choice of running mate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that after winning the presidential primary of the PDP, former VP Atiku Abubakar has been advised to pick a running mate he can work with as a team.

Shehu Sani, a senator who represented Kaduna Central in the eighth National Assembly gave the advice on Monday, May 30.

The PDP chieftain also urged Nigerians who are yearning for a prosperous country to vote for Atiku and make him President Buhari's successor in 2023.

Source: Legit.ng