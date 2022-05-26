Only God can decide who will emerge as the ruling APC's presidential candidate for the 2023 elections

This was the submission of Abdullahi Adamu, the national chairman of the APC , on Wednesday, May 25, when he ruled out the consensus option

, Adamu noted that all presidential aspirants on the platform of the party will be allowed to contest at the primary

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, has reacted to questions as to whether the party will adopt the consensus option before the presidential primary as it did during the national convention.

Speaking with journalists on the issue, Adamu stated that the presidential primary and the national convention are two different events and that the talk about a consensus candidate for the party ahead of the 2023 presidential election is not feasible, Punch reports.

Adamu said only God can decide APC's presidential candidate (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

He explained that the ruling party has its stipulated guidelines that will influence the process of choosing the right flagbearer, Nigerian Tribune added.

His words:

“However the party has laid down its rules and regulations for the aspirants. We would scrutinise all of them based on our guidelines to be sure we pick the right candidate for the party.”

Stating that the aspirants, all 28 of them, must understand and accept that they cannot be winners at the same time, even if each of them will be allowed to contest, Adamu noted that only God can decide and reveal who is the perfect candidate for the position.

According to him:

“You can’t stop a party stalwart from contesting election or aspiring for the Presidency. It is their rights and we are happy for them. There is nothing wrong for anybody aspiring for the exalted seat of the presidency. It is God that decides who gets what.

“Once God makes up his mind and say this is who He wants, that is what we are praying for. We have 28 aspirants for the presidential ticket and everybody knows that all of them cannot get the ticket.

“If it is God’s wish, they all can even be president of the country one after the other. Ours is to ensure justice in the choice of who emerges candidate of the party. That does not mean we are perfect. But we pray we do the right thing.”

