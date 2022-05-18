Governor Aminu Tambuwal has declared that he is the only aspirant that can return the PDP to power in 2023

The Sokoto state governor made the statement while speaking to Bayelsa PDP candidates on the need to vote for him in the party's presidential primary

Tambuwal also promised to establish a deep seaport in Bayelsa state if he emerges as the country's president

Yenagoa - Aminu Tambuwal, a leading presidential aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party [PDP] has urged the delegates of the PDP in Bayelsa to be open-minded and not be sentimental when they cast their vote to elect the presidential flagbearer of the party come Saturday, May 28 in Abuja.

Tambuwal who arrived in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa state capital on Tuesday afternoon, May 17 first went into a closed-door meeting with the state governor, Duoye Diri, before heading to the party secretariat.

Governor Tambuwal exchanging pleasantries with his Bayelsa counterpart, Duoye Diri at Government House, Yenagoa Photo credit: @TeamTambuwal

Source: Twitter

Engaging the delegates, Tambuwal said the party must get it right by voting for someone with a pan-Nigerian mindset, right temperament, character, and competence to run a dynamic Nigeria.

His words:

“When you are looking for the best, don't be sentimental. When President Obasanjo created NDDC, he was not from the Niger Delta. But it was out of his pan-Nigerianess.

“When President Yar Adua was president, he created the ministry of Niger-Delta, he was not from the Niger-Delta but out of his pan-Nigerian outlook. I'm a pan-Nigerian and I have a network of friends across the length and breadth of this country.

“I understand the issues and I can assemble a team that can work and move this country forward. It's about teamwork. No man is an island. It has to be collective.

“Support a candidate that understands the issue of Nigeria, someone who understands federal character, who understands the complexity of Nigeria.

“Elect someone who has been tested with a position such as Speaker of the House of Representatives and ran the house transparently; someone who understands issues across each state.”

Governor Tambuwal equally promised to run an inclusive government if he emerges as the party's flagbearer.

Responding, the acting PDP chairman said the state is aware of Governor Tambuwal's pedigree as a Speaker and now as governor as well as chairman of the PDP Governors' Forum.

He promised the former Speaker the bloc votes of the delegates, saying his candidature resonates well with the majority of the delegates in the state.

Recall that Governor Tambuwal recently vowed to revive the Lake Chad Basin agro-ecosystem project to restore livelihood, and promote agroforestry and livestock development if elected president.

The governor also promised to strengthen the Northeast Development Commission for the total reconstruction of the northeast region.

He made the pledges while being represented by Senator Ogbeha in Damaturu and Maiduguri respectively while meeting PDP delegates.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the presidential bid of Tambuwal received commendations from the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP on Friday, May 6.

The Sokoto state governor who visited the NWC members restated that having served in different arms of government, as a lawmaker and executive governor, among other stints in public service, he has acquired sufficient knowledge, information, and experience to be the president of Nigeria.

Responding, the party's national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, acknowledged the experience of Tambuwal as a legislator, executive governor, and party administrator.

Source: Legit.ng