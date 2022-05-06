As part of his 2023 presidential consultations, Governor Aminu Tambuwal met with PDP NWC on Friday, May 6

The governor reeled out his achievements in government and as a politician while speaking to the PDP leaders

Responding, the party's national chairman acknowledged the experience of Tambuwal as a legislator, executive governor, and party administrator

FCT, Abuja - The presidential bid of Governor Aminu Tambuwal has received commendations from the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday, May 6.

The Sokoto state governor who visited the NWC members restated that having served in different arms of government, as a lawmaker and executive governor, among other stints in public service, he has acquired sufficient knowledge, information, and experience to be the president of Nigeria.

Governor Tambuwal poses for a photo with PDP NWC members after the meeting. Photo credit: @OfficialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

His words:

“The country currently needs a unifier and I believe that with my experience, I check that box. if you look at my experience in the National Assembly where I spent 12 unbroken years from being a member of the House of Representatives to minority leader, deputy chief whip, and Speaker.

“I have built friendships across the length and breadth of the country. I believe I understand the problems of this country.

“I understand this country very well and I have a knowledge of its people and their concerns and I believe I can be that unifier that will bring this country together and rebuild it.”

Tambuwal said he believes he's the youngest amongst the 17 aspirants in the PDP and he is closer to the youths as well as the old.

He added:

“Not only that Mr. Chairman. I am a party man at various times at the local level, I have been a legal adviser, organising secretary, and currently the chairman of the PDP Governors Forum.

“I am the bridge between the young and the old, the bridge that will connect all of every part of this country, and Mr. Chairman knowing you, I know you will preside over a hitch-free national convention, and a level playing field will be given to all of us so that whoever emerges, it will be easy for the party to rally round the person.”

Tambuwal was accompanied by the chairman of his presidential campaign council, Senator Tunde Ogbeha, former publicity secretary of the PDP, Chief Olisa Metuh, Zamfara state deputy governor, Mahdi Aliyu Gusau, former minister of water resources, Alhaji Muktar Shagari.

Speaking at the session, the chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyiohcha Ayu described Governor Tambuwal as one of the outstanding PDP governors and presidential aspirants under the party.

He thanked Tambuwal who he said midwife the emergence of the PDP NWC as well as his contribution to the growth of the party.

