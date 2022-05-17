Governor Aminu Tambuwal has continued his consultative meetings with PDP delegates across the country

The Sokoto state governor on Monday, May 16 met with PDP delegates from Kogi, Gombe and Niger states

Governor Tambuwal said it would be a disaster for Nigeria have another APC president after the 2023 presidential election

Lokoja - Delegates and stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party [PDP] in Kogi, Niger, and Gombe states interacted with the leading PDP presidential aspirant and governor of Sokoto state, Rt. Hon. Aminu Tambuwal, on Monday, May 16 at their various state secretariats.

Governor Tambuwal and his entourage led by the chairman of his presidential campaign council, Senator Tunde Ogbeha arrived Lokoja, the Kogi state capital at about 12 noon in continuation of his nationwide consultations with PDP stakeholders and delegates.

Governor Tambuwal meeting with PDP delegates in Kogi including former governors Idris Wada and Ibrahim Idris. Photo credit: @AWTambuwal

Source: Twitter

The governor reiterated that rebuilding Nigerian and fostering national unity for economic growth remains the focus of his campaign.

Specifically, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives noted that addressing issues according to the need and wants of each state is the best approach to developing the nation.

His words:

“I know what the issues are. I have addressed national issues as the Speaker of the House of Representatives. While I was Speaker, I made your son the chairman of the House committee on steel and mining even though he wanted something else.

“I told him to go and oversee it and fix Ajaokuta for your people. So I know the legal issues, international influence, and dynamics of Ajaokuta.”

He added that insecurity is a nationwide issue and even though he is a governor, there are limits to what he can do.

His words:

“No doubt the issue of insecurity is a national issue, but it has worsened under the present administration. Any attempt to vote for an APC aspirant or candidate will worsen Nigeria’s situation.

“Nigeria should know that APC will continue with Buhari’s bad leadership and under-development.

“This will not go down well for our country as there is hardship in the land. We must not lose hope in this nation. Nigeria will rise again as we need a leader who will unite and not divide us.”

He further noted that the eight years of the APC were horrible compared to the 16 years of PDP in power, stressing that the judiciary is currently under attack.

In Minna, the state capital of Niger, Senator Zainab Abdulkadir Kure, the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state was full of encomium for the visiting presidential aspirant.

She described Tambuwal as a candidate who can unify the country and bring meaningful development to Nigeria.

Arriving at Gombe, Tambuwal's entourage moved to the residence of the former state governor Hassan Dankwambo before heading to the PDP secretariat where he engaged with delegates of the party on the need to cast their vote for him on Saturday, May 28.

