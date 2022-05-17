The governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal, has alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) plans to field the current president of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, as its 2023 presidential candidate.

Speaking at a stakeholders' meeting with delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lokoja, Kogi state, on Monday, May 16, Tambuwal said the ruling party is gradually moving away from the zoning arrangement.

Tambuwal said the anguish brought to Nigerians by APC is still fresh in the memory. Photo: Aminu Tambuwal, Ahmad Lawan

The governor added that the APC is also on the lookout for the outcome of the PDP's primary elections on May 28 and 28 before the party can take its final decision on the 2023 presidential candidacy.

His words:

"We know their tricks. They want to see the outcome of our primary election come May 28 and 29 before they will decide who will be their candidate.

“Look at the APC national chairman. He is quiet about their supposed zoning arrangement simply because they already have plans to field Senator Ahmad Lawan depending on who is the presidential candidate of our party.”

Why Nigerians should not vote an APC candidate in 2023

Also warning Nigerians against voting for the APC, Tambuwal said it is obvious the ruling party's presidential candidate will continue President Muhammadu Buhari’s poor legacies.

He said:

“I have apologised to PDP as I was part of the people that brought this APC to power, and I know how to take them out.

“Just give me your votes, the rest will be history as APC will be history in Nigeria.”

2023: Security, economic restructuring will be my focus, says Tambuwal

Governor Tambiwal had stated that security and the economy will be his main focus if he emerges as president.

Tambuwal, a leading PDP presidential aspirant, made this known when he met with the party's former NWC members.

The former NWC members acknowledged Tambuwal's experience and leadership abilities based on his antecedents.

2023: Taraba PDP delegates assure Aminu Tambuwal of bloc votes

In a related development, Tambuwal had been assured of Taraba delegate votes during the party's May 28 presidential primary elections.

The Taraba state PDP chairman, Kefas Dantalab, stated this when Governor Tambuwal visited the state on his presidential campaign tour.

Governor Tambuwal was received at the Taraba state Government House by Governor Darius Ishaku; the state deputy governor Haruna Manu, Speaker of the state House of Assembly Rt Hon. Joseph Albasuk among others.

