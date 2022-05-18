Ahead of the PDP's presidential primary, a popular Nigerian cleric, Prophet Godfrey Gbujie, has said it's Peter Obi that will emerge the opposition party's candidate

The pastor said though former VP Atiku and Rivers governor Wike have more financial muscle, they are not not favoured by God for the position

Prophet Gbujie, however, did not state whether former Anambra governor Peter Obi will win the 2023 presidential election

Awka, Anambra state - Prophet Godfrey Gbujie has predicted that former Anambra governor, Peter Obi, will emerge clinch the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming primary election.

Gbujie, the ministerial leader of the World Zionist Union in the southeast, made the revelation in a media conference on Wednesday, May 18, in Awka, Anambra state, The Nation reported.

Prophet Godfrey Gbujie predicted that Peter Obi will win the PDP's 2023 presidential ticket ahead of Atiku and Wike. Photo credits: Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that the 65-year old celibate prophet from Akabuo, Ahiazu Mbaise local government area of Imo who is based in Enugu said that after his emergence, Obi would assume the position of the political arrow head in Southern Nigeria.

2023 presidency: Atiku, Wike not favoured by God, says Prophet Gbujie

Prophet Gbujie said former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, have more financial muscle than Obi.

He, however, said the two “are not favoured by God for the position”.

The cleric warned against political money bags in the PDP subverting the will of God, saying it would spell doom for not only the party but for the entire nation.

“I started praying for divine intervention due to concerns being felt about the primaries.

“I was even interceding for Gov. Wike until about 1.40 am this morning when I got a revelation that there has been a plan to use money to change the delegates list in favour of someone else.

“It was then that God revealed to me that Obi is the person for the PDP ticket,’’ he said.

I have sent my prophecy to PDP, says Gbujie

Gbujie said he had communicated the prophecy to the PDP secretariat via the National Secretary Sen. Sam Anyanwu.

He warned that any attempt to manipulate the electoral process, especially the primaries, might result to something grave.

The cleric, however, did not say who would emerge as the winner of the presidential election or predict if Peter Obi would become the President of the country in 2023.

