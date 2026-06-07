Nigeria Revenue Service licenses Afri Invoice as Access Point Provider, enhancing digital tax compliance

Afri Invoice gains dual accreditation as Systems Integrator, streamlining business connections to government tax platforms

E-invoicing mandates expand to all business sizes, ensuring accessibility and efficiency in Nigeria's tax landscape

Nigeria’s transition to a fully digital tax system has received a major boost as the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) officially licensed Afri Invoice as an Access Point Provider (APP) ahead of the government’s July e-invoicing deadline.

The accreditation places Afri Invoice among a select group of technology firms authorised to securely connect businesses to Nigeria’s centralised digital tax infrastructure.

Zaach Adedeji-led NRS accelerates e-invoicing adoption in Nigeria. Credit: NRS

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The development is expected to help companies accelerate compliance onboarding as the country expands its mandatory e-invoicing framework.

Dual accreditation strengthens Afri Invoice’s position

The latest approval comes shortly after Afri Invoice was also licensed by the NRS as an official Systems Integrator, giving the fintech firm a rare dual-accreditation status within Nigeria’s emerging digital tax ecosystem.

With the dual mandate, Afri Invoice can now both integrate corporate systems with the government platform and directly validate, digitally sign, and transmit electronic invoices into the NRS Merchant Buyer Solution (MBS) infrastructure.

The MBS platform was introduced by the NRS to improve tax transparency, reduce evasion, and strengthen revenue collection through real-time monitoring of business-to-business and business-to-government transactions.

While large taxpayers were included in the initial rollout phase, the tax authority is expanding compliance requirements to medium and smaller businesses nationwide.

Why the e-Invoicing shift matters

Under the new framework, businesses must connect securely to government systems through accredited intermediaries known as Access Point Providers.

To obtain the licence, Afri Invoice underwent technical and security evaluations covering software architecture, interoperability standards, OAuth 2.0 security protocols, and compliance with the international PEPPOL framework.

The company said its infrastructure was designed to handle large transaction volumes while maintaining speed, traceability, and data security.

“This accreditation represents one of the most significant moments in Afri Invoice’s journey,” said the company’s founder, Mark Odenoere.

He added that the platform was built to ensure compliance is accessible not only to large corporations but also to businesses of all sizes navigating Nigeria’s changing tax environment.

Automating compliance for businesses

Afri Invoice says its platform simplifies the invoicing process by automating invoice generation, real-time submission, digital signing, and audit tracking.

The system also integrates with enterprise resource planning (ERP) software using standardised formats such as JSON, helping finance teams reduce manual errors and improve operational efficiency.

Afri-Invoice gets accreditation from NRS for e-invoicing adoption. Credit: Afri-Invoicing

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According to the company, the platform supports all NRS-mandated tax categories, payment statuses, and quantity codes, positioning businesses for future cross-border invoice interoperability as Nigeria deepens its digital economy agenda.

Afri Invoice records uptick in businesses embracing e-invoicing

Legit.ng earlier reported that, as the January 1, 2026, deadline for Nigeria’s new tax reforms approaches, businesses across the country are accelerating plans to replace manual invoicing with digital systems.

The reforms introduced by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) are expected to significantly reshape how transactions are recorded, monitored, and taxed, placing greater emphasis on transparency and real-time reporting.

This looming deadline has triggered a wave of digital adoption, particularly among small and medium-sized enterprises that have traditionally relied on paper invoices and manual bookkeeping.

Source: Legit.ng