Governor Tambuwal has met with some members of the ruling Progressives congress over his presidential ambition

The principal also promised to strengthen the Northeast Development Commission[NEDC] for the total reconstruction of the region.

Going further, Governor Tambuwal vowed to work closely with countries around the region to curtail the activities of terrorist organisations in the region

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state has vowed to revive the Lake Chad Basin agro-ecosystem project to restore livelihood, promote agroforestry and livestock development if elected.

Governor Tambuwal who was represented at the consultative meeting by the Chairman of his Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Tunde Ogbeha; had earlier cancelled his consultative engagement to six states of the federation to ensure normalcy is restored in Sokoto state following the killing of a female student at Shehu Shagari College of Education.

Speaking on his plans for the northeast, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives promised to strengthen the North-East Development Commission[NEDC] for the total reconstruction of the region.

Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has vowed to revive the Lake Chad Basin agro-ecosystem project to restore livelihood. Photo: Tade Wlliams

Source: UGC

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Aside from the issue of security, two critical issues I have identified for immediate attention are the Lake Chad Basin agro-ecosystem and repositioning of the North-East Development Commission. If these two critical issues are addressed as well as Security, peace and development will return to the North-east.“

On Security, Governor Tambuwal vowed to work closely with countries around the region to curtail the activities of terrorist organisations in the region.

Responding, the Borno state PDP chairman, Alhaji Zanna Gadam Mustapha described the governor as a son of the soil and assured him at least 70% of delegates vote come May 28.

In the same vein, his Yobe State counterpart, Ambassador Usman El-Gash, described the former Speaker as Presidential material noting that he's convinced that 60% of Yobe delegates will cast their vote for governor Tambuwal.

In Plateau state, the state chairman of the PDP, Hon Chris Hassan, who welcomed Mr Tambuwal’s delegation with music and drumming at the Yakubu Gowon Airport said the governor had at several times come to the aid of the party in Plateau on different occasions and as such, it’s time to return the favour by voting en mass at the May 28 convention in Abuja.

Addressing the PDP delegates, Mr Tambuwal promised to promote Tourism, Mining and Agriculture which the people of Plateau are known for.

“We know what the people of Plateau want, and by God’s grace, we shall address it. Talk about Agriculture, Tourism, and Mining, I will focus on these critical sectors as well as tackle insecurity in the state. We plan to engage each state according to their needs and want,” Senator Ogbeha who represented Governor Tambuwal said.

Photos emerge as Tambuwal meets Sokoto Muslim leaders over Deborah Samuel’s murder

In another report, Governor Aminu Tambuwal met with Muslim leaders in the state over the killing of Deborah Samuel, a female student at the Shehu Shagari College of Education.

The meeting was convened to discuss how to ensure the student’s murder does not elicit violent reprisals.

Governor Tambuwal who is also a leading PDP presidential aspirant was billed to visit Bayelsa, Delta and Eco states today in continuation of his Presidential consultations but had to cancel the visits to consult with citizens and religious leaders to ensure security of lives and property of all residents of Sokoto state

Source: Legit.ng