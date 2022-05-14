Some top aspirants jostling for the presidential ticket of the ruling APC, have submitted their forms to the party

Interestingly, former President Goodluck Jonathan and Central Bank governor Godwin Emefiele are yet to drop theirs

Meanwhile, the deadline slated for the submission of forms was Friday, May 13 ahead of the party's primaries scheduled to hold later this month

Central Bank governor Godwin Emefiele and former President Goodluck Jonathan failed to submit the nomination forms of the All Progressives Congress by the deadline on Friday, May 13.

But 25 others beat the deadline, in readiness for screening and primary on 30 May, PM News report.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, today submitted his Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for the presidential primary election of the APC. Photo credit: Mohammed Jammal

Source: Facebook

Those who submitted their forms

Among those who submitted their forms on time, are

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; President African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwunmi Adesina; former Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu and Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Former Minister of Niger Delta Development, Sen. Godswill Akpabio; Former Imo State governor, Sen. Rochas Okorocha; and Former Ogun State governor, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun.

Pastor Tunde Bakare; Cross River State governor, Prof. Ben Ayade; his Ebonyi State counterpart, Gov. Dave Umahi; Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; Minister of State, Education, Emeka Nwajiuba; former Senate President, Sen. Ken Nnamani; Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello; Jigawa State Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar and Former Zamfara State governor, Sen. Ahmed Yerima.

Uncertainty in APC as Jonathan and Emefiele are yet to submit their forms. Photo credit: Goodluck Jonathan, Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina

Source: Facebook

Senator Ajayi Borroffice; The only female aspirant, Mrs Uju Kennedy Ohnenye; Pastor Nicholas Felix Nwagbo; Former House of Representative Speaker Dimeji Bankole; Former Minister of State, Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva; Former Minister of Information, Chief Ikeobasi Mokelu; and Mr. Tein Jack Rich.

But as at 9p.m, Emefiele and Jonathan’s agents were not at the APC national secretariat to submit their forms.

Emefiele, during a visit to President Buhari on Thursday, May 12, told reporters to ‘expect news’.

He said he was having fun with speculations about his presidential ambition and that his traducers may have heart attacks.

Tinubu meets APC's tough conditions, submits presidential form

In a related development, APC national leader and presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Tinubu has submitted his nomination and expression of interest forms ahead of the presidential primary of the ruling party.

The APC chieftain submitted the forms to the party on Wednesday, May 11, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Legit.ng gathered that he was represented by the governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, amongst others.

N100m nomination form: PDP raises alarm, accuses APC of stealing government funds for elections

Earlier, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) raised allegations against the federal government. Specifically, the opposition party accused the Muhammadu Buhari Presidency of allowing the alleged mass looting of public funds.

PDP claimed that this looting is to corruptly create a war chest for the APC to intimidate Nigerians and muscle the 2023 general elections. The PDP disclosed this in a statement.

It said that the All Progressives Congress is diverting public funds meant for development purposes and salaries of workers to its coffers by orchestrating the purchase of its presidential nomination form by all manner of persons at an excessive N100 million to warehouse sleaze funds for the elections.

