One of the stories that trended over the week is the set of nine tough conditions released by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for its aspirants ahead of the presidential, governorship and parliamentary primaries.

2023: Tinubu, Osinbajo, Others In Tight Corner As APC Slams Aspirants With Tough Conditions

The All Progressives Congress (APC) had released nine guidelines to govern the conduct of presidential, governorship, and parliamentary aspirants before, during, and after its primaries.

The APC has released nine conditions for aspirants to meet

Source: UGC

One of the conditions is that aspirants have been prohibited from suing the party or any of its members without first making use of avenues for redress and in-house settlement mechanisms.

WAEC Announces New Date For Conduct of 2022 WASSCE

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has fixed Monday, May 16 for the commencement of the 2022 examinations.

Speaking at a briefing on Monday, May 9, Head of National Office, Mr Patrick Areghan noted that the examination would end on June 23rd 2022.

What I Will Do If I Lose APC Presidential Primary, Tinubu Opens Up in Trending Video

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, an APC chieftain and presidential aspirant, had spoken about what he would do if he lost the party’s primaries.

In a video shared on Twitter on Wednesday, May 11, by Jubril Gawat, a media aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Tinubu who spoke in the Yoruba language said he is ready for the primaries.

Presidency 2023: APC Governor Reveals Region Which Buhari’s Body Language Supports to Produce Successor

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s body language supports candidates from the south but the region is divided.

The governor, who received the president in Ebonyi disclosed this during an interview on Friday, May 6.

6 Things To Know About Late Arthur Nzeribe Who Lived in 5 Star Hotels for 20 Years Monday,

Arthur Nzeribe, one of Nigeria's top politicians has finally taken a bow out of this world. According to family source, Nzeribe died in a UK hospital on May 5.

Nzeribe was considered a self-serving rebel who befriended and worked with pioneer pan-Africanists and revered democrats like Kwame Nkrumah, the first prime minister and president of Ghana. He was also involved in the annulment of Nigeria’s freest and fairest general election ever.

What We'll Do If Jonathan Refuses to Accept APC Presidential Forms We Bought for Him, Fulani Group Reveals

The Fulani group which purchased the APC's presidential expression of interest and nomination forms for former President Goodluck Jonathan has vowed to take every measure to ensure he accepts it.

The group made the statement after Jonathan publicly rejected the form, saying his consent was not sought by the group.

2023 Presidency: Jonathan Reportedly Makes U-turn On APC Ticket, Gives Positive Consideration

A late-night meeting between former President Goodluck Jonathan and leaders of the Fulani community in Abuja who procured the N100 million presidential nomination forms for him ended in the conclusion that he will consider running on the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

During a meeting with the pro-Jonathan stakeholders on Tuesday, May 10, he expressed his displeasure over the purchase of the nomination form without his consent, a fault they were said to have admitted and apologised for.

Source: Legit.ng