List of APC Presidential Aspirants Who Have Bought N100m Forms as Ruling Party Rakes in N1.95bn
Politics

List of APC Presidential Aspirants Who Have Bought N100m Forms as Ruling Party Rakes in N1.95bn

by  Nurudeen Lawal

The All Progressives Congress (APC)'s presidential nomination form, though pegged at N100 million, is selling like hotcakes.

The ruling party had to recently extend the deadline for the purchase of forms as it continues to record booming sales.

So far, at least 20 aspirants have purchased the forms. While 19 of the aspirants paid N100 million each, the only female among them, Uju Kennedy, paid 50% in line with the ruling party's policy.

With this, the APC would have raked in about 1.95 billion from the sales of the presidential forms alone.

While some bought the forms themselves, some like CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, and AfDB president, Akinwunmi Adesina, got theirs donated to them by some groups even though they are yet to declare interest.

Before the deadline, more aspirants are expected to also purchase the forms. However, in the meantime, here is a list of those who have obtained theirs.

  1. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu
  2. Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state
  3. Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state
  4. Senator Rochas Okorocha
  5. Minister of State for Education Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba
  6. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo
  7. Former Senate President Ken Nnamani
  8. Minister of Labour and Productivity Chris Ngige
  9. Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa state
  10. Former Speaker of House of Reps Dimeji Bankole
  11. Senator Ajayi Boroffice
  12. Senator Ibikunle Amosun
  13. Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu
  14. Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele (he rejected the forms)
  15. AfDB President, Akinwumi Adesina
  16. Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state
  17. Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi
  18. Mrs. Uju Kennedy, the only female aspirant
  19. Pastor Tunde Bakare
  20. Pastor Nicholas Felix

17 PDP presidential aspirants paid N646m to purchase forms

In a related development, 17 aspirants bought the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s forms to contest for the presidential ticket of the party.

Legit.ng gathered that the party generated N646 million from the sale of the forms.

It was learned that 16 of the presidential aspirants paid N40 million each for the nomination and expression of interest forms while the only female aspirant, Oliver Tareila Diana, paid N6 million, based on the party's policy.

Source: Legit.ng

