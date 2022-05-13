Abuja - On Friday, May 13, President Muhammadu Buhari held a valedictory session with ten ministers that tendered their resignation letters to pursue their political ambition in the 2023 elections, Vanguard reports.

President Buhari also promised to fill as soon as possible the vacuum created by the departure of the ministers.

The minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed made this disclosure while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the validatory session at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to Alhaji Mihamned, the outgoing Ministers that attended the session were,

Rotimi Amaechi (Transportation), Chris Ngige (Labour and Employment), Godswill Akpabio (Niger Delta Affairs), Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu (Science and Technological Innovation), Timipre Sylva State for Petroleum Resources), Tayo Alasoadura (State for Niger Delta Affairs), Dame Tallen Paulen (Women Affairs), Uche Ogar (State for Mines and Steel Development), Abubakar Malami (Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice) and Emeka Nwajuba (State for Education), who was absent but with permission.

The President, in a circular, signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, officially written Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefelie, and heads of agencies like the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, among others seeking to contest the 2023 general elections to resign on or before Monday.

Details Shortly…

Source: Legit.ng