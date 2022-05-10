The Fulani group which bought APC presidential form form for ex-President Jonathan has said they may have to force him to accept it

Usman Mohammed, the Secretary of the group, made the statement after the former president rejected the form

Mohammed added that the Fulani pastoralists want Jonathan to succeed President Buhari because of his patriotism and love for Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - The Fulani group which purchased the All Progressive Congress (APC)'s presidential expression of interest and nomination forms for former President Goodluck Jonathan has vowed to take every measure to ensure he accepts it.

The group made the statement after Jonathan publicly rejected the form, saying his consent was not sought by the group.

The Punch reported that the Secretary of the Fulani Group, Usman Mohammed, vowed that Jonathan won’t leave the country without accepting the forms.

Legit.ng recalls that the group, which is an extraction of the nomadic Fulani and the Almajiri communities, purchased the forms at the International Conference Centre in Abuja on Monday evening, May 9.

Presidential forms meant to be a surprise gift

Meanwhile, Mohammed said the nomination form was meant to be a surprise gift to the ECOWAS special envoy.

The secretary of the Fulani group stated that if the ex-president turns down the nomination form as he threatened, they will be left with no option but to force him to accept it.

“I believe you are aware of how we blocked his office in the FCT during our rallies in Kano, Suleja, Minna, and Abuja, and forced him to come out to address journalists. It is the same approach.

“If he doesn’t accept our form, we won’t let him out of Nigeria,” he said.

Why we opted for Jonathan, Fulani group

Mohammed said the Fulani pastoralists opted for the choice of Jonathan out of the almost 30 APC presidential candidates because of his patriotism and love for Nigeria.

He explained that his people were compelled to sell their livestock to raise money for the nomination forms because of the development he brought into the Fulani and Almajiri schools.

His words:

“Jonathan is a Christian with a heart of Muslim. When he was president, he supported Almajiri schools, took care of our children, and fed them in many Northern States.

“The money for the nomination form was contributed by Fulani cattle rearers in the country. We saw some media reporting Miyetti Allah or Northern Youths. That’s not true.

“Besides, he is the most experienced of all the APC presidential candidates. None of the other candidates has ever been president of the country, including Tinubu."

Jonathan has dumped PDP for APC, says President Buhari's aide

In another related development, President Muhammadu Buhari's personal assistant on new media, Bashir Ahmad, claimed ex-President Jonathan has dumped the opposition PDP for the ruling APC.

Ahmad said this in a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Monday night, May 9.

"So Goodluck Jonathan has dumped the opposition PDP and now member of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC)," he wrote.

