Ebonyi state governor, David Umahi is set to disburse the sum of N2.6 billion to women and youths in the southeast state

According to him, this part of his government's NG-Cares Empowerment Programme and Nigeria Covid-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus Programme

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant made the disclosure in Abakaliki on Thursday, May 12

Abakaliki - The governor of Ebonyi state Engr. David Umahi has approved the disbursement of the Nigeria Covid-19 Action Recovery Economic Stimulus Program, N-CARES.

Umahi, a frontline presidential aspirant for the All Progressives Congress (APC) disclosed this on Thursday, May 12, during EXCO Meeting in the New EXCO Chambers, New Government House, Ocho Udo Centenary City, Abakaliki.

Ebonyi state governor, David Umahi has announced a two month-free medical tests/treatment package for Nigerians. (Photo: Governor Dave Umahi)

Source: Facebook

The governor noted that the N-CARES program fund is valued at N2.6b for the Community Service Development, MSMEs and Agriculture.

He emphasized that the disbursement processes must be concluded and beneficiaries receive the funds before the end of June 2022.

In a statement by Francis Nwaze, the governor's spokesman, which was made available to Legit.ng, Umahi said:

"All those who are listed for the fund must get it before the end of June."

In another development, the Ebonyi governor announced a two months free medical tests/treatment package for Nigerians at the newly established King David University of Medical Sciences, Uburu, likewise a scholarship program for 6 candidates from each of the 36 States and FCT into various courses for the next session of the University.

"The medical test will run for two months while treatment will run for the subsequent two months, all starting by June 2022. The scholarship is for all Nigerians for the next session," he said.

