Presidential aspirant, David Umahi, will on Saturday, May 14, appear before the high-powered screening panel of the APC

Umahi will be given the opportunity to show his achievements as the governor of Ebonyi state in the last 7 years

The screening of candidates is set to hold in the nation’s capital, Abuja, ahead of the highly anticipated exercise

Ebonyi state governor and chairman, South East Governor's Forum, Engineer David Nweze Umahi will appear before the high-powered Presidential Screening Committee in Abuja on Saturday, May 14.

The special assistant to the governor on media and publicity, Francis Nwaze, stated this in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Friday, May 13.

Governor David Umahi will present himself before the APC presidential screening committee for the 2023 presidential race. Photo credit: David Umahi

According to Nwaze, Umahi would be brandishing before the committee at the screening exercise his academic testimonials that glamorously qualify him to vie for the number one position in the country and as well gives him an edge over his contemporaries both in the Primaries and the general elections.

He would also have the opportunity to inform the committee, the APC members, and Nigerians in general about how he would replicate his magical transformation of Abakaliki across the country if elected president in 2023.

Umahi within seven years as the governor of Ebonyi has been able to turn around the face of the state capital and virtually all the 13 LGAs of the state.

