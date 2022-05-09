The West African Examinations Council, has returned to its previous calendar, with May/June for the conduct of this year’s, WASSCE

This is as the education body, on Monday, announced the start of 2022 WASSCE for school candidates scheduled to hold from May 16 to June 23

Earlier in the heat of the Covid-19 pandemic, WAEC shifted the date of WASSCE to two months after the normal date, that is from August to September

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has fixed Monday, May 16 for the commencement of the 2022 examinations, The Nation reports.

Speaking at a briefing on Monday, May 9, Head of National Office, Mr Patrick Areghan noted that the examination would end on June 23rd 2022.

The Board disclosed "The revert to May/June period for the conduct of the examination should be celebrated“. Photo credit: WAEC

Source: Facebook

He said:

“Gentlemen of the Media, I am delighted to inform you that the conduct of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates, 2022 will take place between May 16 and June 23 2022 in Nigeria, spanning a period of six (06) weeks.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“The revert to May/June period for the conduct of the examination should be celebrated. The significance of this is that the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the various member States, save Ghana, have now again found a common ground in respect of their academic calendars.

“This shows a massive recovery from the devastating effects, disruptions, and confusion caused by the pandemic. We must give kudos to the Honourable Minister of Education and his Ministry for this wonderful feat.”

The update on the timetable

He explained that the final International Timetable for the conduct of the examination had been sent to all schools for their proper and necessary guidance.

Students who registered for the exam

Areghan also said a total of 1,607,975 candidates from 20,221 schools had registered for the examination, The Punch reports.

WAEC warns

Areghan also warned operators of rouge websites to desist from their heinous acts.

He said WAEC’s exam standards remain intact and no excuse including lack of preparedness by students, not an excuse to engage in malpractices.

I hustled like a goat, wrote JAMB & WAEC exams 4 times: Lady who sponsored self in school finishes in style

A Nigerian lady has celebrated becoming the latest graduate in town after sponsoring herself in school for 4 years.

In a post in Facebook group Life, the lady identified as Esther Charles revealed that her academic feat brought her to tears owing to how difficult the journey was.

Her dad's demise made things tough for the family

Sharing a photo in her signing out outfit, Esther said she thought going to school wouldn't be achievable as her father's death made things difficult for them - a family of 9.

Taking on the challenge of fending for herself, Esther said she worked tirelessly to cater for her school needs.

Man who wrote JAMB exam 8 times graduates from university in style

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man who took the JAMB exam 8 times had celebrated graduating from university with a second-class upper.

He said the passing JAMB exam was not the tricky part because the lowest he ever scored was 235.

The young man stated that the trick was gaining admission after passing the Joint Admission Matriculation Board exam. He said he was always rejected for one reason or the other.

Source: Legit.ng