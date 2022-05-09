The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released nine guidelines to govern the conduct of presidential, governorship, and parliamentary aspirants before, during, and after its primaries.

One of the conditions is that aspirants have been prohibited from suing the party or any of its members without first making use of avenues for redress and in-house settlement mechanisms.

The conditions are contained on page 17 of the nomination form (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

Added to this, the hopefuls at all levels must sign undertakings to accept the results of the primaries and work for whoever emerges as the flagbearer ahead of 2023.

The Nation reports that the full conditions are contained on page 17 of the nomination forms bought by aspirants.

They are as follows:

Abide to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the APC and the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Abide by the Primary election guidelines of APC and the Nigerian Electoral Act. Abide to place APC above selfish interests. I, my primary campaign organisation and my supporters undertake to accept the outcome of the primary and support whoever emerges as an APC candidate for the general election. Abide not to engage in dishonest practices, thuggery, being absent from meetings to which he/she is invited without reasonable cause; carrying out anti-party activities which tend to disrupt the peaceful, lawful and efficient organisation of the party or which are inconsistent with the aims and objectives of the party. Abide not to give wrong information to any organ of the party or unauthorised publicity of a party dispute without exhausting all avenues or settlement or redress within the party. Abide not to file any action in a court of law against the party or any of its officers on any matters relating to the discharge of the duties of the party without first exhausting all avenues for redress provided. Abide to always follow the path of justice, honesty, and unity amongst fellow contestants and party members. So help me God. Abide not to factionalise or create a parallel congress, election, or party organ at any level.

These, of course, are put in place to prevent litigations and counter-litigations after the primaries that will put the party in bad light and endangers its chances of victory in the forthcoming general elections.

2023: Perceived trap, suspense, fear as APC orders aspirants to sign withdrawal letter

Meanwhile, the ‘Letter of Withdrawal’ attached to the APC's expression of interest and nomination forms for aspirants to fill and submit along with other forms and credentials was generating controversy in the party.

The said withdrawal letter was addressed to Abdulahi Adamu, the national chairman of the APC, and should be signed by a commissioner of oath/public notary before submission.

The letter which is tagged Form 18 reads:

“I hereby voluntarily withdraw my candidacy from the contest. My withdrawal is in the best interest of our great party, the All Progressives Congress.”

