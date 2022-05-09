A suspected criminal who escaped from a Nigerian Correctional Services facility in Jos, Plateau state has been arrested by the police

Forty-five years old Mohammed Igbira was arrested by the police in Nasarawa state were he was recently engaged in kidnapping business

The police said that Igbira has since been handed over to the NCS for further questioning and investigation on his escape and recent activities

Officers of the Nigerian Police in Nasarawa state, on Monday, May 9, announced the arrest of a 45-year-old suspect who has been causing sleepless nights to the residents of Akwanga and Wamba local government areas of the state.

Daily Trust reports that Mohammed Igbira was earlier arrested and sent to the Jos, Plateau state capital city for his alleged criminal activities.

Igbira however managed to especially from the prison facility to Nasarawa state where he had been terrorising residents until his recent arrest.

It was gathered that Igbira, an alleged member of a dangerous kidnapping and armed robbery syndicate was nabbed by operatives attached to the Wamba Division of the Nigeria Police.

Speaking on the incident, the spokesperson for the Nasarawa state police command, Rahman Nansel said they had received information that a suspected member of a kidnapping and armed robbery syndicate which operates between Akwanga and Wamba LGA of Nasarawa State was sighted in the Wamba metropolis.

Nansel added:

“Upon receipt of the information, police operatives attached to Wamba Division swiftly swung into action and got the suspect, a 45 years old Mohammed Igbira arrested.

“Further investigation revealed that the suspect is a kidnapper that was arrested and sent to prison in Jos, Plateau state but he escaped from lawful custody when the Correctional facility was attacked on 30th November 2021."

He also noted that the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigeria Correctional services in Jos, Plateau State had come to identify the suspect.

According to him, the police have handed the suspect over to the NCS for further investigation.”

He also said that the commissioner of police in the state, Adesina Soyemi, has drafted personnel of the command to bushes and cities across the 13 LGAs in Nasarawa.

The deployed officers are expected to ensure that the environment is safe for all of its residents of the state.

