The Sultan of Sokoto has condemned the gruesome killing and burning of a 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto state

The condemnation by Sultan Sa'ad Abubakar III come barely hours after the incident which has caused outrage across media space and the polity happened

Abubakar has also called on residents of Sokoto state to remain calm while urging security operatives to fish out the perpetrators and bring them to justice

On Thursday, May 12, some irate students of the Shehu Shagari College of Education mobbed, killed and burnt a colleague, Deborah Samuel, over alleged blasphemy of the Prophet Mohammed.

While many Nigerians have condemned the act which has been described as barbaric, others have blamed the late young girl for making 'ungodly' remarks about the prophet.

However, in swift action, the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa'ad Abubakar III condemned in strong words, the attack, killing and burning of Samuel.

The Sultan of Sokoto has described the killing and burning of Deborah Samuel as unjustifiable. Photo: Ahmed Isa, Jonah Amadi

In a statement released by the Sultanate Council Sokoto, Sa'idu Maccido, the secretary to the council said the Palace has learnt with dismay the unfortunate incident which took place at the institution.

Maccido said that the Sultanate Council condemn the incident in its totality and urged the security agencies to bring perpetrators of the unjustifiable incident to justice.

A statement by the Sultanate Council of Sokoto condemning the killing of Deborah Samuel by some irate mob. Photo: ABU™ Campus Connect

The statement added that the Sultanate Council urges residents in Sokoto to remain calm and ensure peaceful co-existence among the people of the state and the nation.

Blasphemy: Police arrest 2 suspects over killing of female college student in Sokoto

The killing and burning of a 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education have continued to raise reactions from several agencies.

A recent reaction is from the leadership of the Nigeria police in Sokoto stating that two suspects of the criminal act have been arrested.

The police in the state also said that students of the institution overpowered the security operatives in the room where she was kept for safety before killing and burning her.

Mob burn student alive in Sokoto, gives reason

A female student of Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto was beaten and burnt to death for allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W).

Governor Aminu Tambuwal in reaction to the unfortunate incident ordered the closure of the school and directed the ministry of education and security agencies to investigate the matter.

Meanwhile, the treatment of those deemed to have insulted the prophet of Islam (Muhammad), or the religion itself in Nigeria’s northern region is a source of concern.

