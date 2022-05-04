A member of the House of Representatives has been rushed to a hospital in Port Harcourt after he had developed stomach and chest complications

Barely six days after he was arrested by officers of the Nigeria Police Force at the governorship aspirants' screening by the Peoples Democratic Party, lawmaker Farah Dagogo has been rushed to a hospital in Port Harcourt.

The Nation reports that the House of Representatives member was rushed to the police hospital in Port Harcourt, Rivers state after he developed some health issues arising from stomach and chest complications.

Dagogo had developed health issues following chest and stomach complications. Photo: Farah Dagogo, Nyesom Wike

A special adviser on media to the lawmaker, Ibrahim Lawal, confirming the incident on Wednesday, May 4, said his principal has also been referred to another undisclosed hospital from the police clinic due to the severity of the case.

Lawal added that Dagogo, who represents Degema/ Bonny Federal Constituency, had complained of stomach and chest pain but is currently receiving treatment.

His words:

“Hon. Doctor Farah Dagogo has been taken to the hospital by the Police. He complained of stomach and chest complications. He is receiving treatment now."

PDP governorship aspirant screening in Rivers state

Dagogo, a Rivers state governorship aspirant was whisked away by the police when he appeared at the zonal office of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Port Harcourt for screening.

Dagogo, who missed the screening, was arraigned at the Magistrate Court and remanded in police custody.

However, his aide has alleged that there is a plot by some agents of the state to “manufacture” more charges of murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, illegal bunkering and attacks on security agencies among others against Dagogo.

Lawal said :

"All these moves by the government are to continue the unlawful and illegal incarceration of the federal lawmaker.

“For the umpteenth time, our earlier position stands, Hon. Doctor Farah Dagogo’s life is still in danger. This time, with that of his families, close friends, associates and his staff, particularly his aides."

“Governor Nyesom Wike and his goons should be held responsible if anything untoward happens to Dagogo and others close to him."

Following Wike's directive, police arrest PDP governorship aspirant in Rivers

The police in Rivers state had arrested a member of the House of Representatives and PDP governorship aspirant Dagogo.

Dagogo's arrest followed the directive of the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, who had accused him of sponsoring thugs to attack the PDP secretariat.

Though the PDP lawmaker denied the allegation, he was arrested on Thursday, April 28, when he showed up for guber screening at the secretariat.

Wike declares governorship aspirant wanted over attack on Rivers PDP secretariat

The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, accused a PDP House of Representatives member, Farah Dagogo, of sponsoring the attack on the PDP secretariat in Port Harcourt.

Wike in a statement released on Wednesday, April 28, declared Dagogo wanted and directed the police to arrest him.

However, Dagogo who is seeking to succeed Wike as Rivers governor has dismissed the allegations made against him.

Source: Legit.ng