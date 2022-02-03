Atiana De La Hoya’s biography: age, height, parents, siblings

Atiana De La Hoya is an American reality TV star, model and social media influencer. She is best known for her appearance in Meet the Barkers (2005-2006) and Growing Up Supermodel (2017). As a model, Atiana has worked with different high-end magazines. In 2021, she was featured on the cover of Galore.

Atiana De La Hoya is seen during Alice + Olivia Come Dance With Us presentation, Spring Summer 2021, during New York Fashion Week on September 16, 2020 in New York City. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo

Source: Getty Images

Who is Atiana De La Hoya's dad? Her father's name is Oscar De La Hoya. Oscar is an American boxing promoter and former professional boxer who competed from 1992 to 2008. He is ranked as the 29th best boxer of all time and has won 11 world titles in six weight classes.

Profile summary

Full name : Atiana Cecilia De La Hoya

: Atiana Cecilia De La Hoya Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 29 March 1999

: 29 March 1999 Age : 22 years old (as of 2022)

: 22 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Aries

: Aries Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Religion : Christian

: Christian Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5'8"

: 5'8" Height in centimetres : 176

: 176 Weight in pounds : 138

: 138 Weight in kilograms: 63

63 Body measurements in inches : 34-24-36

: 34-24-36 Body measurements in centimetres : 86-61-91

: 86-61-91 Shoe size : 8.5 (UK)

: 8.5 (UK) Dress size : 12 (UK)

: 12 (UK) Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Mother: Shanna Moakler

Shanna Moakler Father : Oscar De La Hoya

: Oscar De La Hoya Siblings : 7

: 7 Relationship status: Single

Single Profession : Model, reality TV star, social media personality

: Model, reality TV star, social media personality Net worth : $1 million

: $1 million Instagram: @atianadelahoya

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Atiana De La Hoya’s bio

Atiana De La Hoya was born in Los Angeles, California, United States. She is the daughter of Shanna Moakler and Oscar De La Hoya. Atiana comes from a family of celebrities. Atiana's mother is a model, actress, and reality TV star who won the Miss New York USA pageant in 1995.

Atiana De La Hoya’s parents separated in 2000. Atiana's mother claimed that his father was abusive towards her and her daughter.

Oscar De La Hoya (L) and daughter TV personality Atiana de la Hoya attend the 8th Annual "Big Fighters, Big Cause" Charity on May 24, 2017 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

Atiana has a mixed ethnic background. She is of Hispanic, German, Portuguese, and Irish descent. She belongs to the Christian religion and is an American nationality.

How is Atiana De La Hoya's relationship with her mom?

There have been rumours circulating claiming that Shanna Moakler is an absent parent to her kids. However, the former Playboy model has refuted this claim stating that these accusations are false and hurtful. She has also said that co-parenting is complicated and has had to prioritize her children's happiness and well-being.

Who are Atiana De La Hoya's siblings?

Atiana has 7 half-siblings. However, she is the only child of Oscar and Moakler. On her father's side, she has 5 half-siblings. Her dad has 2 sons from his past relationships named Jacob and Devon De La Hoya.

After separating from Shanna, he married Puerto Rican singer and actress Millie Corretjer. The couple has 3 children named Oscar Gabriel, Lauren Nenitte, and Victoria Lauren Rose De La Hoya. She has two siblings named Landon Asher and Alabama Luella Barker on her mother side.

How old is Atiana De La Hoya?

As of 2022, Oscar De La Hoya's daughters' age is 22 years. She was born on 29 March 1999 in Los Angeles, California. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

What does Atiana De La Hoya do for a living?

She is a model, reality TV personality and multidisciplinary artist. She first appeared in MTV's reality show Meet the Barkers. The show followed the lives of De La Hoya, her mom and Barker's family.

She featured in the show in 2 episodes in 2005 and 2006. Unfortunately, the show had only one season. Asked what it was like filming a reality TV show, this is what she had to say:

It was like, ‘There are going to be people in the house, pretend that they’re not there,’ And they truly did just follow us around. I feel like reality TV is so different now than it was back then.

In 2017, Atiana was cast in another reality show named Growing Up Supermodel alongside her mother. The show follows the lives of young celebrity kids risking it all in the fashion and modelling world to live up to the careers of their famous parents. She features in 5 episodes of the show.

As a multidisciplinary artist, De La Hoya started painting and customizing luxury handbags and accessories in 2019. Asked where she got the idea of creating custom bags came from, this is what she had to say:

Art by Ati came about completely unintentionally! I was working at a store in LA and would doodle these characters on the sticky notes when I was bored. I started an art page to post more and then realized I could branch out and paint on anything! The first bag was a Christmas present and it just took off from there!

De La Hoya is currently signed to LA Models. She is pursuing a career in modelling and has featured on the cover of Galore magazine. Atiana also posts her modelling work on Instagram.

Is Atiana De La Hoya related to Travis Barker?

Atiana is the stepdaughter of the American musician and drummer for the rock band Blink-182. Travis married Shanna on 30th October 2004. However, they separated and finalized their divorce in 2008. Both parties accused each other of infidelity.

Alabama Barker, Travis Barker, Atiana De La Hoya, and guest attend the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards live on FOX at Microsoft Theater on March 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Presley Ann

Source: Getty Images

Atiana De La Hoya and Travis Barker are close. The young model spent most of her childhood with the musician and her half-siblings. She has also recently been spotted with Travis and his new fiancée Kourtney Kardashian while on family vacations.

How tall is Atiana De La Hoya?

Atiana De La Hoya's height is 5 ft 8 in (176 cm) and weighs 138 lbs (63 kgs)

Atiana De La Hoya has been in the entertainment scene since 2015. She is also famously known for being the daughter of American model Shanna Moakler.

READ ALSO: Andrew Flair’s biography: age, net worth, wife, where does he live?

Legit.ng recently published an article about Andrew Flair. He is an American YouTuber and social media personality. He is best known for his YouTube channel FLAIR. He posts videos about fishing, farming, and hunting on his social media pages.

Andrew Flair is married to Macy Hollingsed. The couple welcomed their first-born child on 4 October 2021, called Brooklyn Ruth.

Source: Legit.ng