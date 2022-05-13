The efforts of the Kaduna state government to end banditry, kidnapping, and all forms of insecurity have suffered a setback

A government official at the local level in the northwest state has been arrested with an AK-47 rifle

Authorities in the state say the suspect was on his way to deliver the gun to terrorists in a known bandits' camp

Kaduna - A councilor elected for Kinkiba ward of Soba local government area of Kaduna, Abdul Adamu Kinkiba, has been arrested with an AK-47 rifle on his way to deliver same to terrorists in one of the deadly forests in the state.

According to a report by Leadership Newspaper, Kinkiba was arrested by the Mobile Policemen of 47 MPF Squad operating along the Galadimawa axis of Giwa local government area of the state.

The El-Rufai-led government in Kaduna state is yet to issue an official statement on the incident. Photo credit: Kaduna state government

Source: Facebook

He was reportedly sighted suspiciously on a motorcycle and stopped for interrogation.

According to a vigilante member in the area, the suspect, Abdul Kinkiba said the gun was given to him by somebody who he refused to mention his name and was to be delivered to another person he claimed he also didn’t know his name.

The vigilante source said Kinkiba confessed that he was asked to stop immediately after the bridge near the Galadimawa forest (a known hideout for bandits) and that somebody will come out to collect the gun from him.

Council boss confirms arrested man is a councillor

Confirming the incident, the chairman, Soba local government council, Engineer Suleiman Yahaya Richifa, told Daily Trust newspaper:

“I’m in serious grief about the news, please allow me to overcome my shock.”

The suspect has since been transferred to the Kaduna state police command for further interrogation.

Source: Legit.ng