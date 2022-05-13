Suspected kidnappers have killed three Nigerian policemen when they carried out a fresh attack in Suleja, Niger state

According to reports, the officers were allegedly responding to a distress call when the gunmen ambushed them around the Old Barracks

Meanwhile, the state police command is yet to react to the sad development even as the Suleja Council Chairman, Abdullahi Shuaibu Maje, has confirmed the incident

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have killed three policemen and a commercial motorcyclist in Suleja, Niger State.

Daily Trust reports that the incident took place around 11: 00 pm on Thursday, May 12.

The policemen were reportedly responding to a distress call when they were ambushed near a place called Old Barracks.

A source said:

“They were ambushed by the gunmen, who seemed to be expecting their arrival."

Suleja Council Chairman confirm the incident

Suleja Council Chairman, Abdullahi Shuaibu Maje, who confirmed the incident, disclosed that about three persons, including a vigilante member, survived the attack.

He noted that they were currently being treated at a hospital in the area.

Police react

As at the time of filing this report, the Police spokesperson in the state, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, neither answered calls nor replied to the text message sent to him.

