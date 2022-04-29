The National Conscience Party has lost one of its members to the Labour Party, ahead of the 2023 general election

This is as Ebaye Ntan, a former presidential aspirant under the NCP was officially received into LP on Thursday, April 28

Ahead of the forthcoming general elections, politicians have been moving in and out of the two major parties in the country, the APC and the PDP in the pursuit of their ambition and keen interest

On Thursday, April 28, the Labour Party (LP) in Lagos state received Ebaye Ntan, a 2019 presidential aspirant of the National Conscience Party (NCP), into its fold.

The Lagos state chairman of LP, Ifagbemi Awamaridi, while receiving Mr Ntan and his followers at the party meeting in Lagos, said that only the LP could rescue the country and the state from the present challenges, Premium Times report.

Mr Awamaridi, who noted that the LP would be among the few political parties on the ballot in the 2023 general elections, disclosed the party would conduct valid primaries to select its flag-bearers.

The party chairman noted that the LP had a lot of programmes for the state which they would unveil when the campaigns start.

He affirmed:

“We have 10 cardinal programmes. We are signing an agreement with the masses."

In his remarks, Mr Ntan said he was glad to join the Labour Party.

According to him, his mission is to change the condition of Nigeria and Nigerians.

Meanwhile, Ntan also contested as NCP governorship candidate in Lagos in the 2019 election, with Arit Bassey as running mate, PM News added.

