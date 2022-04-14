The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state has reportedly lost one of its prominent members, Mogaji Joseph Tegbe, to the PDP

Tegbe, a former governorship aspirant, was said to have perfected the defection move late Tuesday night, April 12

Following his defection to the PDP, the former APC chieftain has allegedly been given the senatorial ticket for the Oyo central senatorial district

Ibadan, Oyo state - One of the leading governorship aspirants in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state, Mogaji Joseph Tegbe, has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This development came on the heels of the continued crisis within the APC which has claimed its first casualty, Vanguard reported.

Mogaji Joseph Tegbe left the APC for the PDP, set to contest for Senate in 2023. Photo credit: @AdeyemiUrban

Source: Twitter

Tegbe's defection was reportedly perfected late Tuesday night, April 12, after months of intense pressure.

It was learnt that the new decampee will now move from Ibadan South East in Oyo South to his village in Ona-Ara local government area in Oyo central senatorial district.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Tegbe became popular in Oyo politics after running a less than four months campaign in 2018 until the APC settled for Bayo Adelabu as its governorship candidate.

Tegbe set to contest for Senate

Following his defection to the PDP, Tegbe has reportedly been penciled down as the party's candidate for Oyo central senatorial district, edging out Bisi Ilaka, Makinde’s former chief of staff, who had initially been considered for the ticket.

“APC hasn’t treated him very good. Though I am not happy with his movement. Engr Tegbe has a lot of followers. It will definitely affect our party,” an APC chieftain was quoted to have said.

2023: Governor Makinde declares for second term, says he has unfinished business

Meanwhile, ahead of the 2023 general elections, Oyo state governor Seyi Makinde has officially declared his intention to run for a second term.

The governor made the announcement in a tweet on Thursday evening, April 7, noting that he had picked up the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms of the PDP.

According to him, the work of engineering a modern Oyo state is not done until all problems are addressed.

Source: Legit.ng