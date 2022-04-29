Ahead of the 2023 general elections, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has revealed the number of votes reserved for him

The Nigerian politician has asked the party’s leadership to grant him the right of first refusal for the 2023 ticket

The presidential aspirant made this disclosure when he met with the national working committee of the PDP

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has asked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to give him the right of first refusal in its presidential primaries.

According to the presidential aspirant, he is the best aspirant to win the election for the party, Daily Trust reports.

Addressing members of the National Working Committee, (NWC) of the party on Thursday, April 28, Atiku said he should be considered because he already has 11 million votes in his kitty.

Atiku has promised to work for the devolution of powers to the states and unify the country if given the opportunity in 2023. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

He said Nigerians should expect an excellent leadership from the PDP, based on the way the NWC is handling the affairs of the party.

Ahead of 2023

Atiku who urged the NWC to ensure the emergence of only the best candidate promised to work for the devolution of powers to the states and unify the country if given the opportunity, The Punch added.

The Wazirin Adamawa added that when given the mandate to run, he would not be a Muhammadu-Buhari type of president.

Source: Legit.ng