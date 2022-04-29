A lot has been happening regarding the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress in Kwara state

Recently, a former governorship aspirant of the party, Alhaji Hakeem Lawal, has left the APC for another party, the Social Democratic Party

This move according to Lawal, is the best decision taken in the interest of the people of the state ahead of the 2023 election

A former governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara state, Alhaji Hakeem Lawal, has officially defected to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Alhaji Lawal, who is one of the sons of the late former governor of the state, Alhaji Mohammed Lawal, was a governorship aspirant of the ruling APC in the 2019 general elections in the state.

The Nigerian Tribune reports that the politician officially joined the SDP at his Idi Ape ancestral home, on Thursday, April 28, accompanied by a crowd of supporters and well-wishers.

Ex-governorship aspirant, Alhaji Hakeem Lawal officially joins the Social Democratic Party (SDP). Photo credit: The Nigerian Tribune

Source: Facebook

Speaking with journalists immediately after formally registering for the party, Lawal said:

“I’ve consulted widely within and outside our structure across the 16 local government areas, the consensus was that the Social Democratic Party (SDP) is the best for us, our group and the actualisation of our mission and vision for the state."

With the recent development, many political watchers in the state said that the lingering and unresolved crisis in the state chapter of the APC may have led to the exit of one of the leading chieftains of the party.

Heartbreak for Lai Mohammed as his Kwara APC loyalists abandon him, join new political party

Nigeria's minister of information, culture and tourism, Lai Mohammed, is currently faced with challenges as several of his loyalists in Kwara state have dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

It was reported that Mohammed's loyalists left the party to pitch a tent with the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

A source within the party said while some of them have aligned and joined the SDP, others are still consulting the third force with a view to joining an already existing political party.

APC factional secretariat turns to SDP office

The secretariat of the minister of information and culture, Alh Lai Mohammed-led faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara state, has been taken over by the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The former factional APC secretariat where Alh Bashiru Bolarinwa held sway as party chairman is located along Flower Garden area, G.R.A, Ilorin, the state capital.

Leadership reports that the former factional APC secretariat on Tuesday, April 5, said the one-story building had been painted in the colours of SDP and the party’s billboard was erected at the main entrance of the building.

Source: Legit.ng