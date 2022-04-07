The PDP has received one of its former bigwigs, Labaran Maku, who served under the former President Goodluck Jonathan-led government

Labaran's return on Wednesday, April 6, has been seen as a major boost for the PDP as it seeks to take back power from the APC in 2023

According to Labaran, the defection was to honour the collective call from his people in Nasarawa state to return to his base

Nasarawa - Labaran Maku, the national secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has returned to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Maku confirmed the development to journalists on Wednesday, April 6, at Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital, The Nation reports.

The PDP said it is ready to take back power from the APC in 2023 after Labaran Maku's return (Photo: @RealLabaranMaku)

The influential politician was the minister of information under former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

He explained that the decision to return to the PDP was in response to the collective wish and yearning of his people in the state.

It was gathered that Maku, after losing his bid to become governor in 2015, decided to defect to APGA from the PDP.

A Punch publication quotes PDP's publicity secretary in the state, Ibrahim Hamza, as saying that the party is joyful over Maku's return.

Hamza also appealed to other founding members of the PDP who left to return as the party's umbrella is big enough to accommodate everyone.

His words:

“We are happy that Maku is back to the PDP. We also want to appeal to our members who left the party for one reason or the other, to return because we are now a very united party and we are ready to take over power in 2023.

“We are working towards having consensus candidates for the 2023 general election so that we won’t have issues in the party and it would make it easy for us to take over power from the All Progressives Congress government.”

