Joe Igbokwe is of the view that talks suggesting that former President Goodluck Jonathan is set to declare for presidency under the APC are a joke

According to Igbokwe, who is a staunch supporter of Asiwaju bola Ahmed Tinubu, the claim should be done away with

This reaction is coming in the wake of claims that Jonathan is making serious plans to return to Aso Rock

A dyed-in-the-wool supporter of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's presidential ambition has reacted to claims that former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan is set to declare his intention to run for the presidency.

There have been widespread rumours, claims, and even insinuations that Jonathan is seriously interested in returning to Aso Rock as president come 2023.

Joe Igbokwe said the talk is a joke taken too far (Photo: Goodluck Ebele Jonathan)

Some persons in the ruling party have gone as far as stating that the former president said that he will run for the highest seat of political power on the platform of the APC if only it gives him the presidential ticket.

However, in a Facebook post on Sunday, April 24, Igbokwe who does not believe any of these said it is a joke taken too far.

He even advised Nigerians and all who care to listen to do away with the thought.

His words:

"Goodluck Jonathan for president on the platform of the APC? Perish the thought. This is a joke taken too far."

Jonathan in crucial meeting over 2023 presidency

Earlier, Jonathan was in a meeting over the 2023 presidency.

Jonathan, who had been tipped among those interested in vying for the highest office in the land, has not made any commitment to it publicly.

However, some of his supporters stormed his Abuja residence on Friday, asking him to declare for the 2023 presidency.

Stream of protesters storms Jonathan’s office, demands his presidential declaration

Legit.ng also reported that a stream of protesters was pictured at the Abuja office of Jonathan on Friday, April 22 demanding his presidential declaration, the Vanguard reported.

The protesters who called themselves the Youth Compatriots of Nigeria were seen with placards and leaflets with inscriptions urging the former president to contest for the presidency in the forthcoming general elections in 2023.

