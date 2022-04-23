A source in the APC has given a twist on the rumoured presidential ambition of Goodluck Ebele Jonathan

The source claims that the former president is asking for the APC's 2023 presidential ticket as his condition for joining the ruling party

In a chat with journalists recently the source said as a former president, it will be disgraceful for Jonathan to contest at the primary and lose

There are claims that former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan is being wooed to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) and join the presidential race.

However, sources in the ruling party confided in Punch that the former president has stated that he will only defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) if the APC gives him the presidential ticket.

Speaking along the lines of Jonathan's position, the source, a chieftain of the party who wishes to remain unnamed stated that the former president, having served as a Nigerian leader before, cannot be given anything short of the presidency.

The source only GEJ can be trusted with running for one term as he is bound by the constitution (Photo: Goodluck Ebele Jonathan)

The chieftain noted that it will be disgraceful for Jonathan if he battles with politicians like Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the primary and loses.

Even more, the source pointed to fact that Jonathan at the moment is the only one who can be trusted with running for only one term since he is bound by the constitution.

The source went on to opine that while this may be a tough decision, President Muhammadu Buhari will have no problem with a Jonathan presidency.

The chieftain said:

“Jonathan has already been President before. So, the APC cannot offer him anything except the Presidential ticket. Imagine him contesting against Osinbajo and Tinubu and losing? Wouldn’t that be disgraceful?

“So, he has made his position clear. If he is to come to the APC, he must be given the assurance that he will be given the party’s ticket. That is his demand.

“Jonathan is the only Nigerian alive that can promise to serve only one Presidential term and abide by it because he is limited by the constitution. If he serves one term, then power returns to the North. It is also not an easy decision but I can assure you that President Buhari will have no qualms with a Jonathan Presidency."

2023: Jonathan reacts as Nigerians stage rally, ask him to declare presidential ambition

Following a solidarity call by supporters to contest the 2023 presidential election, Jonathan had broken his silence.

The Bayelsa-born politician said he will not be declaring his presidential ambition at the moment.

As gathered by Legit.ng, the former president who was addressing a stream of protesters at his Abuja office said plans are ongoing to ensure he declares at the right time.

