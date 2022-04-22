Nigeria's former President Goodluck Jonathan has not made his intentions known yet regarding his return to power

This is as Jonathan is currently in an important meeting concerning the 2023 presidency and polls, an exercise that is a few months from now

Meanwhile, the details of the meeting remain unknown but the call for the former leader to return and occupy the nation's most exalted seat of power, the office of the presidency has been intensified lately

An emerging report by Daily Trust indicates that Former President Goodluck Jonathan is currently in a meeting over the 2023 presidency.

Jonathan, who has been tipped among those interested in vying for the highest office in the land, has not made any commitment to it publicly.

However, some of his supporters stormed his Abuja residence on Friday, asking him to declare for the 2023 presidency.

Former Nigerian leader, Goodluck Jonathan holds a crucial meeting over the 2023 presidency. Photo credit: Goodluck Jonathan

Recall that Jonathan became president in 2010 when President Umaru Musa Yar’adua died.

In 2011, he ran for the same office, won the election and ran the country till 2015 when he was defeated by President Muhammadu Buhari.

If he contests and wins the 2023 polls, he would run the country for only four years in line with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Breaking: Stream of protesters storms Jonathan’s office, demands his presidential declaration

Legit.ng reported earlier that a stream of protesters was pictured at the Abuja office of former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan on Friday, April 22 demanding his presidential declaration, the Vanguard reported.

The protesters who called themselves the Youth Compatriots of Nigeria were seen with placards and leaflets with inscriptions urging the former president to contest for the presidency in the forthcoming general elections in 2023.

Jonathan who has been silent over his presidential declaration has been tipped by many political pundits to be one of the top favourites for the Aso Rock seat if he decides to contest.

Afenifere slams APC, PDP for exorbitant price tag of presidential form

Pan African Yoruba group, Afenifere has meted out criticism on the ruling party APC and opposition PDP for selling their presidential forms at an exorbitant rate.

The APC and the PDP pegged their presidential forms at N100million and N40million respectively ahead of the 2023 polls.

The Yoruba group said this move will only encourage thievery and the group called it an attempt to sieve out poor party members.

