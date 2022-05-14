President Buhari is confident that if a member of his cabinet succeeds him, things will work out well for Nigeria

The president said this during a valedictory session organised for outgoing ministers in Abuja on Friday, May 13

Buhari said having a former minister occupy his seat in 2023 will be one of his legacies to the country

Abuja - During a valedictory session with Nigerian ministers who have officially resigned from their office, President Muhammadu Buhari noted that it will be a legacy to the country if one of them succeeds him.

President Buhari's remark was based on the belief that any of the outgoing ministers who inherit his seat in 2023 will serve Nigeria with the same competence they have shown while in his cabinet, Punch reports.

The president, in a Facebook post released by Buhari Sallau, a presidential media aide, was quoted to have said:

''I have no doubt that if the next President emerges from among former members of this cabinet, like any other aspirant, ample competence and outstanding service delivery would be on display. This will be part of our legacies to Nigerians.''

Buhari also thanked the former ministers for their invaluable services to thr nation through contributions as cabinet members.

He gave his god wishes to those who are nursing political ambition in 2023.

Meanwhile, Buhari held a valedictory session with ten ministers that tendered their resignation letters to pursue their political ambition in the 2023 elections.

President Buhari also promised to fill as soon as possible the vacuum created by the departure of the ministers.

The minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed made this disclosure while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the validatory session at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Buhari's directive

The president had in a circular, signed by the secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, officially written Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefelie, and heads of agencies like the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, among others seeking to contest the 2023 general elections to resign on or before Monday.

