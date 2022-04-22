Former President Goodluck Jonathan is currently facing intense pressure from his supporter to issue a formal declaration for the 2023 presidential race

Jonathan who has been silent about contesting for the seat in Aso

FCT, Abuja - A stream of protesters was pictured at the Abuja office of former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan on Friday, April 22 demanding his presidential declaration, the Vanguard reported.

The protesters who called themselves the Youth Compatriots of Nigeria were seen with placards and leaflets with inscriptions urging the former president to contest for the presidency in the forthcoming general elections in 2023.

Jonathan who has been silent over his presidential declaration has been tipped by many political pundits to be one of the top favorites for the Aso Rock seat if he decides to contest.

Recall that some months ago, the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) met with the Bayelsa-born politician over a speculated permutation to field him as the flagbearer of the party.

However, Legit.ng gathered that there were no clear details of the closed-door meeting as reports on a possible permutation were all based on speculation.

Speaking at the premises of the office of the former president, the convener of the protesting group Mayor Samuel said the emergence of the incumbent government was due to the fact that Nigerians were deceived and brainwashed.

He said:

“Now, we know better, under Jonathan the minimum wage could buy one or two bags of rice. What do we have today? We are begging President Jonathan to forgive us, we have realized our mistakes, we want him back to complete what he started.

Source: Legit.ng